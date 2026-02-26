Somgem Pig and Yomin Toilet Lighters Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fire and Burn Hazards; Violates Mandatory Standard for Cigarette Lighters; Sold on Amazon by Elepdv

The recalled pig and toilet lighters violate the mandatory standard for cigarette lighters because they do not have the required child-resistant mechanisms, posing a serious risk of injury or death from fire and burn hazards.
The lighters also failed to meet the pre-market lighter submission requirement needed to demonstrate that the lighters feature child-resistant mechanisms and ensuring their safety and compliance with U.S. regulations.
Recall Details
This recall involves Somgem Lightweight Tiny Pinky Pig and Yomin Toilet Lighters. The Somgem-branded lighter comes in the shape of a pink pig with the ignition trigger on the top. The Yomin-branded lighter comes in the shape of a white toilet with a cap on top of the tank and a bottle opener on the bottom of the lighter. The Somgem-branded lighter is 1.18 inches in height and the Yomin-branded lighter is 3 inches in height.
Consumers should stop using the recalled lighters immediately and contact Elepdv for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to send a photo of the disabled lighter showing “Recalled” written on it to elepdv@163.com to receive a full refund. Consumers should dispose of the recalled lighters in accordance with state and local waste disposal procedures.
Shenzhen Elephant Outdoor Information Technology Inc. dba Elepdv, of China
