Royal Oak Enterprises Recalls Lighters Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fire and Burn Hazards; Violates Mandatory Standard for Multipurpose Lighters

The recalled lighters violate the mandatory standard for multipurpose lighters because they do not have the required child-resistant mechanisms, posing a risk of serious injury or death from fire and burn hazards. The lighters also violate the labeling requirements under the Federal Hazardous Substances Act by missing required safety information.
About 190,560
Royal Oak toll-free at 877-567-9324 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, via email at RoyalOak5955@sedgwick.com, or online at www.royaloakflamesaberrecall.expertinquiry.com or royaloak.com and click “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.
This recall involves Royal Oak flame saber lighters. The lighters are red with a black-and-gray checkered grip and have a hands-free operation lock. The lighter bears the warning labels, “DANGER: Extremely Flammable, Content Under Pressure” and “WARNING: Only store in locked position” on the sides of the lighter. The “Royal Oak” logo is printed on the front of lighter.
Consumers should stop using the recalled lighters immediately and contact Royal Oak for a full refund. Consumers will be given instructions on how to destroy the device and submit proof of destruction to receive a refund.
None reported
