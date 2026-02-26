 Skip to main content

Royal Oak Enterprises Recalls Lighters Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fire and Burn Hazards; Violates Mandatory Standard for Multipurpose Lighters

  • Recalled Royal Oak Flame Saber Lighter
  • Recalled lighter warning label “WARNING: Only store in locked position”
  • Recalled lighter warning label “DANGER: Extremely Flammable, Content Under Pressure.”
Name of Product:
Royal Oak Flame Saber Lighters
Hazard:

The recalled lighters violate the mandatory standard for multipurpose lighters because they do not have the required child-resistant mechanisms, posing a risk of serious injury or death from fire and burn hazards. The lighters also violate the labeling requirements under the Federal Hazardous Substances Act by missing required safety information.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
February 26, 2026
Units:

About 190,560

Consumer Contact

Royal Oak toll-free at 877-567-9324 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, via email at RoyalOak5955@sedgwick.com, or online at www.royaloakflamesaberrecall.expertinquiry.com or royaloak.com and click “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Royal Oak flame saber lighters. The lighters are red with a black-and-gray checkered grip and have a hands-free operation lock. The lighter bears the warning labels, “DANGER: Extremely Flammable, Content Under Pressure” and “WARNING: Only store in locked position” on the sides of the lighter. The “Royal Oak” logo is printed on the front of lighter.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled lighters immediately and contact Royal Oak for a full refund. Consumers will be given instructions on how to destroy the device and submit proof of destruction to receive a refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Lowe’s, Home Depot, Tractor Supply, Rural King and Ace Hardware stores nationwide and online at Lowes.com, HomeDepot.com, TractorSupply.com, RuralKing.com and AceHardware.com from November 2023 through October 2025 for about $30.
Distributor(s):
Royal Oak Enterprises, LLC, dba Royal Oak of Roswell, Georgia
Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-284

Related Recalls

Recalled Somgem Lightweight Tiny Pinky Pig Lighter
Somgem Pig and Yomin Toilet Lighters Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fire and Burn Hazards; Violates Mandatory Standard for Cigarette Lighters; Sold on Amazon by Elepdv

The recalled pig and toilet lighters violate the mandatory standard for cigarette lighters because they do not have the required child-resistant mechanisms, posing a serious risk of injury or death from fire and burn hazards.

The lighters also failed to meet the pre-market lighter submission requirement needed to demonstrate that the lighters feature child-resistant mechanisms and ensuring their safety and compliance with U.S. regulations.

Recalled Topkay Torch Lighter
Topkay Lighters Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fire and Burn Hazards; Violates Mandatory Standard for Multipurpose Lighters; Sold on Amazon by Xiyude

The recalled lighters violate the mandatory standard for multipurpose lighters because they do not have the required child-resistant mechanisms, posing a risk of serious injury or death from fire and burn hazards.

Recalled MoonSoll Ethanol Fuel Bottle
Demlar Recalls MoonSoll and Magic Chems Fuel Bottles Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Flash Fire; Violates Mandatory Standard for Portable Fuel Containers and FHSA Labeling Requirements; Imported by Demlar Online Store

The ethanol fuel bottles violate the federal safety standard for portable fuel containers because they lack flame mitigation devices required by the Portable Fuel Container Safety Act, posing a deadly risk of flash fire. The fuel containers also fail to meet the federal safety regulation for deceptive disclaimers required by the Federal Hazardous Substances Act (FHSA) because they claim the contents are “Non-Toxic.”

Recalled Y’all Can DIY Liquid Bioethanol 1000ml fuel container
Astemrey Recalls Y’all Can DIY Liquid Bioethanol Fireplace Fuel Containers Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Flash Fire; Violates Mandatory Standard for Portable Fuel Containers

The recalled fuel containers violate the mandatory safety standards for portable fuel containers because they lack flame mitigation devices required under the Portable Fuel Container Safety Act, posing a deadly risk of flash fire.

Recalled Scepter B62 Gas and Oil Fuel Container – front
Scepter Fuel Containers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Flash Fire, Burn and Child Poisoning; Violates Mandatory Standards for Portable Fuel Containers; Imported by Canada Prep and Ship

The recalled fuel containers violate the mandatory safety standards for portable fuel containers because they lack flame mitigation devices required under the Portable Fuel Container Safety Act, posing a deadly risk of flash fire. In addition, the Children’s Gasoline Burn Prevention Act requires all closures on portable gasoline fuel containers to be child resistant. The spout on the products is not child-resistant, posing a risk of burn and poisoning to children.

Recalled Scepter B62 Gas and Oil Fuel Container – front
Scepter Fuel Containers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Flash Fire, Burn and Child Poisoning; Violates Mandatory Standards for Portable Fuel Containers; Imported by Pro Recycle

The recalled fuel containers violate the mandatory safety standards for portable fuel containers because they lack flame mitigation devices required under the Portable Fuel Container Safety Act, posing a deadly risk of flash fire. In addition, the Children’s Gasoline Burn Prevention Act requires all closures on portable gasoline fuel containers to be child resistant. The spout on the product is not child-resistant, posing a risk of burn and poisoning to children.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

For lifesaving information:

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product