Topkay Lighters Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fire and Burn Hazards; Violates Mandatory Standard for Multipurpose Lighters; Sold on Amazon by Xiyude

The recalled lighters violate the mandatory standard for multipurpose lighters because they do not have the required child-resistant mechanisms, posing a risk of serious injury or death from fire and burn hazards.
About 7,500
Contact Xiyude at BCLighterService@outlook.com.
Recall Details
This recall involves Topkay Torch Lighters. The metal lighters are black and come in a two-pack. “Honest” is printed on the front of lighter.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled lighters and contact Xiyude for a full refund. Consumers should destroy the lighters by pulling out the black adjuster knob on the top of the product, then contact BCLighterService@outlook.com and submit a photo of proof of destruction to receive a full refund. Consumers should dispose of the recalled lighters in accordance with state and local waste disposal procedures.
None reported
Xinyude Shenzhen Keji Youxiangongsi, dba Xiyude, of China
