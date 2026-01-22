 Skip to main content

Topkay Lighters Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fire and Burn Hazards; Violates Mandatory Standard for Multipurpose Lighters; Sold on Amazon by Xiyude

  • Recalled Topkay Torch Lighter
Name of Product:
Topkay Torch Lighters
Hazard:

The recalled lighters violate the mandatory standard for multipurpose lighters because they do not have the required child-resistant mechanisms, posing a risk of serious injury or death from fire and burn hazards.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
January 22, 2026
Units:

About 7,500

Consumer Contact

Contact Xiyude at BCLighterService@outlook.com.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Topkay Torch Lighters. The metal lighters are black and come in a two-pack. “Honest” is printed on the front of lighter.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled lighters and contact Xiyude for a full refund. Consumers should destroy the lighters by pulling out the black adjuster knob on the top of the product, then contact BCLighterService@outlook.com and submit a photo of proof of destruction to receive a full refund. Consumers should dispose of the recalled lighters in accordance with state and local waste disposal procedures.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Online At:
Amazon from September 2025 through October 2025 for about $15.
Retailer:

Xinyude Shenzhen Keji Youxiangongsi, dba Xiyude, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-206

Related Recalls

Recalled MoonSoll Ethanol Fuel Bottle
Demlar Recalls MoonSoll and Magic Chems Fuel Bottles Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Flash Fire; Violates Mandatory Standard for Portable Fuel Containers and FHSA Labeling Requirements; Imported by Demlar Online Store

The ethanol fuel bottles violate the federal safety standard for portable fuel containers because they lack flame mitigation devices required by the Portable Fuel Container Safety Act, posing a deadly risk of flash fire. The fuel containers also fail to meet the federal safety regulation for deceptive disclaimers required by the Federal Hazardous Substances Act (FHSA) because they claim the contents are “Non-Toxic.”

Recalled Y’all Can DIY Liquid Bioethanol 1000ml fuel container
Astemrey Recalls Y’all Can DIY Liquid Bioethanol Fireplace Fuel Containers Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Flash Fire; Violates Mandatory Standard for Portable Fuel Containers

The recalled fuel containers violate the mandatory safety standards for portable fuel containers because they lack flame mitigation devices required under the Portable Fuel Container Safety Act, posing a deadly risk of flash fire.

Recalled Scepter B62 Gas and Oil Fuel Container – front
Scepter Fuel Containers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Flash Fire, Burn and Child Poisoning; Violates Mandatory Standards for Portable Fuel Containers; Imported by Canada Prep and Ship

The recalled fuel containers violate the mandatory safety standards for portable fuel containers because they lack flame mitigation devices required under the Portable Fuel Container Safety Act, posing a deadly risk of flash fire. In addition, the Children’s Gasoline Burn Prevention Act requires all closures on portable gasoline fuel containers to be child resistant. The spout on the products is not child-resistant, posing a risk of burn and poisoning to children.

Recalled Scepter B62 Gas and Oil Fuel Container – front
Scepter Fuel Containers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Flash Fire, Burn and Child Poisoning; Violates Mandatory Standards for Portable Fuel Containers; Imported by Pro Recycle

The recalled fuel containers violate the mandatory safety standards for portable fuel containers because they lack flame mitigation devices required under the Portable Fuel Container Safety Act, posing a deadly risk of flash fire. In addition, the Children’s Gasoline Burn Prevention Act requires all closures on portable gasoline fuel containers to be child resistant. The spout on the product is not child-resistant, posing a risk of burn and poisoning to children.

Recalled Scripto® Premium Torch
Calico Brands Recalls Scripto Premium Torches Due to Risk of Injury or Death from Fires and Burns; Violates Mandatory Standard for Multipurpose Lighters

The recalled torches violate the requirements of the mandatory safety standard for multipurpose lighters, posing deadly fire and burn hazards to consumers.

Recalled Firefly Safe & Green 32 oz. fuel bottles
Firefly Fuel Recalls Firefly Safe & Green 32 oz. Fuel Bottles Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Poisoning to Young Children; Violates Multiple Mandatory Standards

The recalled Safe & Green 32 oz. fuel bottles contain hydrocarbons, which must be in child-resistant packaging, as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. The product includes a nozzle applicator which is not child-resistant, violating the mandatory standard. When the applicator is used instead of the child-resistant closure, it poses a deadly poisoning hazard to young children. Hydrocarbons can get into the lungs, causing chemical pneumonia and pulmonary damage, which can be fatal. In addition, the torch fuel violates the Federal Hazardous Substances Act because it is incorrectly labeled as “Non-Toxic”.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

For lifesaving information:

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product