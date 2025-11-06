 Skip to main content

Astemrey Recalls Y’all Can DIY Liquid Bioethanol Fireplace Fuel Containers Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Flash Fire; Violates Mandatory Standard for Portable Fuel Containers

  • Recalled Y’all Can DIY Liquid Bioethanol 1000ml fuel container
  • Recalled Y’all Can DIY Liquid Bioethanol 1000ml fuel full product label
Name of Product:
Y’all Can DIY Liquid Bioethanol Fireplace Fuel Containers
Hazard:

The recalled fuel containers violate the mandatory safety standards for portable fuel containers because they lack flame mitigation devices required under the Portable Fuel Container Safety Act, posing a deadly risk of flash fire.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
November 06, 2025
Units:

About 14,000

Consumer Contact

Astemrey by email at contact@astemrey.com.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Y’all Can DIY bioethanol fireplace liquid fuel containers. The fireplace fuel comes in a clear bottle with a black top and a white and black label with orange and white lettering. The fireplace fuels have the brand name and product name in white and orange along with “No Soot”, “No Ash”, and “Clean Burning” printed on a label on the front and hazard warnings printed on the side.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled fireplace fuel immediately, place them out of reach of children, and contact Astemrey to receive free replacement container of fuel. To participate, consumers should clearly mark the product container with “DO NOT USE,” the Amazon order number, then take a photo showing the entire product with the markings visible and email it to contact@astemrey.com for verification to receive the replacement. Once Astemrey verifies your request for replacement, properly dispose of the original bottle and contents. Only products manufactured and sold after January 12, 2025, are included in this recall.

Note: Consumers should follow local household hazardous waste (HHW) guidance for flammable liquids. Contact your city, county, or state HHW program for instructions, as requirements may differ by location. Safe approach: Keep the product in its container, clearly label it ‘Do Not Use,’ and bring it to a local HHW drop-off.

Do not pour fuel into drains. Do not place fuel in household trash.

Because requirements may vary by state, county, or city, consumers should always follow the disposal instructions provided by their local HHW program.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Amazon from April 2025 through July 2025 for about $19 for single packs and about $31 for 3-packs.
Manufacturer(s):
STARKİM KİMYA SAN.TİC. A.Ş, of Turkey
Retailer:

Astemrey LLC, of Casper, Wyoming

Manufactured In:
Turkey
Recall number:
26-079

Related Recalls

Recalled Y’all Can DIY Liquid Bioethanol 1000ml fuel container
Astemrey Recalls Y’all Can DIY Liquid Bioethanol Fireplace Fuel Containers Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Flash Fire; Violates Mandatory Standard for Portable Fuel Containers

The recalled fuel containers violate the mandatory safety standards for portable fuel containers because they lack flame mitigation devices required under the Portable Fuel Container Safety Act, posing a deadly risk of flash fire.

Recalled Scepter B62 Gas and Oil Fuel Container – front
Scepter Fuel Containers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Flash Fire, Burn and Child Poisoning; Violates Mandatory Standards for Portable Fuel Containers; Imported by Canada Prep and Ship

The recalled fuel containers violate the mandatory safety standards for portable fuel containers because they lack flame mitigation devices required under the Portable Fuel Container Safety Act, posing a deadly risk of flash fire. In addition, the Children’s Gasoline Burn Prevention Act requires all closures on portable gasoline fuel containers to be child resistant. The spout on the products is not child-resistant, posing a risk of burn and poisoning to children.

Recalled Scepter B62 Gas and Oil Fuel Container – front
Scepter Fuel Containers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Flash Fire, Burn and Child Poisoning; Violates Mandatory Standards for Portable Fuel Containers; Imported by Pro Recycle

The recalled fuel containers violate the mandatory safety standards for portable fuel containers because they lack flame mitigation devices required under the Portable Fuel Container Safety Act, posing a deadly risk of flash fire. In addition, the Children’s Gasoline Burn Prevention Act requires all closures on portable gasoline fuel containers to be child resistant. The spout on the product is not child-resistant, posing a risk of burn and poisoning to children.

Recalled Scripto® Premium Torch
Calico Brands Recalls Scripto Premium Torches Due to Risk of Injury or Death from Fires and Burns; Violates Mandatory Standard for Multipurpose Lighters

The recalled torches violate the requirements of the mandatory safety standard for multipurpose lighters, posing deadly fire and burn hazards to consumers.

Recalled Firefly Safe & Green 32 oz. fuel bottles
Firefly Fuel Recalls Firefly Safe & Green 32 oz. Fuel Bottles Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Poisoning to Young Children; Violates Multiple Mandatory Standards

The recalled Safe & Green 32 oz. fuel bottles contain hydrocarbons, which must be in child-resistant packaging, as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. The product includes a nozzle applicator which is not child-resistant, violating the mandatory standard. When the applicator is used instead of the child-resistant closure, it poses a deadly poisoning hazard to young children. Hydrocarbons can get into the lungs, causing chemical pneumonia and pulmonary damage, which can be fatal. In addition, the torch fuel violates the Federal Hazardous Substances Act because it is incorrectly labeled as “Non-Toxic”.

Recalled Sondiko Butane Torch
Sondiko Butane Torches Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Burn and Fire Hazards; Violation of Federal Regulations for Multipurpose Lighters; Sold on Amazon by Sondikodirt

The recalled butane torches violate the mandatory federal regulations for multipurpose lighters because they do not have the required child-resistant mechanisms, posing a risk of serious burn injuries or death to children.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

For lifesaving information:

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product