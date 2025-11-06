Astemrey Recalls Y’all Can DIY Liquid Bioethanol Fireplace Fuel Containers Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Flash Fire; Violates Mandatory Standard for Portable Fuel Containers

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled fireplace fuel immediately, place them out of reach of children, and contact Astemrey to receive free replacement container of fuel. To participate, consumers should clearly mark the product container with “DO NOT USE,” the Amazon order number, then take a photo showing the entire product with the markings visible and email it to contact@astemrey.com for verification to receive the replacement. Once Astemrey verifies your request for replacement, properly dispose of the original bottle and contents. Only products manufactured and sold after January 12, 2025, are included in this recall.

Note: Consumers should follow local household hazardous waste (HHW) guidance for flammable liquids. Contact your city, county, or state HHW program for instructions, as requirements may differ by location. Safe approach: Keep the product in its container, clearly label it ‘Do Not Use,’ and bring it to a local HHW drop-off.

Do not pour fuel into drains. Do not place fuel in household trash.

Because requirements may vary by state, county, or city, consumers should always follow the disposal instructions provided by their local HHW program.