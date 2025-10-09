 Skip to main content

Calico Brands Recalls Scripto Premium Torches Due to Risk of Injury or Death from Fires and Burns; Violates Mandatory Standard for Multipurpose Lighters

  • Recalled Scripto® Premium Torch
Name of Product:
Scripto® Premium Torch
Hazard:

The recalled torches violate the requirements of the mandatory safety standard for multipurpose lighters, posing deadly fire and burn hazards to consumers.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
October 09, 2025
Units:

About 175,000

Consumer Contact

Calico Brands toll free at 800-544-4837 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at premiumtorchrecall@calicobrands.com, or online at www.calicobrands.com/premiumtorchrecall.html or at www.calicobrands.com and click on “Product Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the Scripto® Premium Torch which has a four-position adjustable metal nozzle, adjustable flame, hands free operation lock, black ergonomic non-slip rubber grip, and a metal base with black velvet on the bottom. The UPC number “0-70257-52226-6" is printed on the back of the product box.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled torches and return them to the retailer for a full refund or store credit or contact Calico Brands for instructions on how to return the torches and receive a full refund. After contacting Calico Brands, consumers will receive a shipping label and appropriate hazmat packaging to return the torches free of charge.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Walmart and Home Depot stores nationwide and online at Walmart.com and Homedepot.com from November 2024 through August 2025 for about $15.
Importer(s):

Calico Brands, of Ontario, California

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-006

Related Recalls

Recalled Firefly Safe & Green 32 oz. fuel bottles
Firefly Fuel Recalls Firefly Safe & Green 32 oz. Fuel Bottles Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Poisoning to Young Children; Violates Multiple Mandatory Standards

The recalled Safe & Green 32 oz. fuel bottles contain hydrocarbons, which must be in child-resistant packaging, as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. The product includes a nozzle applicator which is not child-resistant, violating the mandatory standard. When the applicator is used instead of the child-resistant closure, it poses a deadly poisoning hazard to young children. Hydrocarbons can get into the lungs, causing chemical pneumonia and pulmonary damage, which can be fatal. In addition, the torch fuel violates the Federal Hazardous Substances Act because it is incorrectly labeled as “Non-Toxic”.

Recalled Sondiko Butane Torch
Sondiko Butane Torches Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Burn and Fire Hazards; Violation of Federal Regulations for Multipurpose Lighters; Sold on Amazon by Sondikodirt

The recalled butane torches violate the mandatory federal regulations for multipurpose lighters because they do not have the required child-resistant mechanisms, posing a risk of serious burn injuries or death to children.

Recalled Long-Haul Portable Fuel Container with Accessories
Jonas C Recalls Long-Haul Portable ATV Fuel Containers Due to Risk of Injury and Death from Burn, Fire and Poisoning Hazards; Violation of Federal Regulation for Child Resistance of Portable Fuel Containers; Sold on Amazon.com

The portable fuel containers violate the child-resistant requirements for closures under the Children's Gasoline Burn Prevention Act. The closure for the product is not child-resistant, posing a risk of burn, fire and poisoning to children and the risk of serious injury and death.

Recalled Nub cigar promotional lighter
Oliva Cigars Recalls Cigar Slim Lighters Due to Missing Child Safety Feature, Posing Burn and Fire Hazards; Violations of Federal Regulations for Cigarette Lighters

The recalled lighters do not have child-resistant mechanisms and were not tested to the federal regulatory requirements for child resistance. Young children under 5 years of age could ignite the lighters, posing fire and burn hazards.

Recalled Randder 2-Pack Liquid Fuel Bottles – 750mL
Randder Liquid Fuel Bottles Recalled Due to Risk of Burn and Poisoning; Violation of the Children’s Gasoline Burn Prevention Act; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by Render Store

The portable fuel containers do not meet the child-resistant requirements for closures under the Children's Gasoline Burn Prevention Act (CGBPA). The closure for the products is not child resistant, posing a risk of burns and poisoning to children.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

For lifesaving information:

