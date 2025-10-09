Calico Brands Recalls Scripto Premium Torches Due to Risk of Injury or Death from Fires and Burns; Violates Mandatory Standard for Multipurpose Lighters

The recalled torches violate the requirements of the mandatory safety standard for multipurpose lighters, posing deadly fire and burn hazards to consumers.
About 175,000
Calico Brands toll free at 800-544-4837 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at premiumtorchrecall@calicobrands.com, or online at www.calicobrands.com/premiumtorchrecall.html or at www.calicobrands.com and click on “Product Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the Scripto® Premium Torch which has a four-position adjustable metal nozzle, adjustable flame, hands free operation lock, black ergonomic non-slip rubber grip, and a metal base with black velvet on the bottom. The UPC number “0-70257-52226-6" is printed on the back of the product box.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled torches and return them to the retailer for a full refund or store credit or contact Calico Brands for instructions on how to return the torches and receive a full refund. After contacting Calico Brands, consumers will receive a shipping label and appropriate hazmat packaging to return the torches free of charge.
None reported
Calico Brands, of Ontario, California
