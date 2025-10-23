Scepter Fuel Containers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Flash Fire, Burn and Child Poisoning; Violates Mandatory Standards for Portable Fuel Containers; Imported by Canada Prep and Ship

The recalled fuel containers violate the mandatory safety standards for portable fuel containers because they lack flame mitigation devices required under the Portable Fuel Container Safety Act, posing a deadly risk of flash fire. In addition, the Children’s Gasoline Burn Prevention Act requires all closures on portable gasoline fuel containers to be child resistant. The spout on the products is not child-resistant, posing a risk of burn and poisoning to children.
About 1,500
Canada Prep by email at info@canadaprepandship.com, or online at https://canadaprepandship.com/recalls or www.canadaprepandship.com and click “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Scepter B62 gas and oil fuel containers. The recalled combination fuel containers are red with black caps and yellow spouts on each end. They have dual chambers with a 6-liter gas capacity on one side and 2.5-liter oil capacity on the other. “Scepter” and “Gasoline Danger” are embossed on the side of the container and a Fire Marshall stamp is on the front-left-side of the gas tank, near the fuel spout.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled fuel containers, place them out of reach of children and contact Canada Prep and Ship for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to write “Recalled” with permanent marker on the container and submit a photo of it in the trash to info@canadaprepandship.com.
None reported
Lowe Opco Inc., dba, Canada Prep and Ship, of Canada.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our email alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, BlueSky, Threads, LinkedIn and Truth Social.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist.