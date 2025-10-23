 Skip to main content

Scepter Fuel Containers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Flash Fire, Burn and Child Poisoning; Violates Mandatory Standards for Portable Fuel Containers; Imported by Canada Prep and Ship

  • Recalled Scepter B62 Gas and Oil Fuel Container – front
  • Recalled Scepter B62 Gas and Oil Fuel Container – side
Name of Product:
Scepter Gas and Oil Combination Fuel Containers
Hazard:

The recalled fuel containers violate the mandatory safety standards for portable fuel containers because they lack flame mitigation devices required under the Portable Fuel Container Safety Act, posing a deadly risk of flash fire. In addition, the Children’s Gasoline Burn Prevention Act requires all closures on portable gasoline fuel containers to be child resistant. The spout on the products is not child-resistant, posing a risk of burn and poisoning to children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
October 23, 2025
Units:

About 1,500

Consumer Contact

Canada Prep by email at info@canadaprepandship.com, or online at https://canadaprepandship.com/recalls or www.canadaprepandship.com and click “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Scepter B62 gas and oil fuel containers. The recalled combination fuel containers are red with black caps and yellow spouts on each end. They have dual chambers with a 6-liter gas capacity on one side and 2.5-liter oil capacity on the other. “Scepter” and “Gasoline Danger” are embossed on the side of the container and a Fire Marshall stamp is on the front-left-side of the gas tank, near the fuel spout.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled fuel containers, place them out of reach of children and contact Canada Prep and Ship for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to write “Recalled” with permanent marker on the container and submit a photo of it in the trash to info@canadaprepandship.com.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Amazon from December 2024 through August 2025 for about $36.
Manufacturer(s):
Scepter, of Canada
Importer(s):

Lowe Opco Inc., dba, Canada Prep and Ship, of Canada.

Manufactured In:
Canada
Recall number:
26-048

