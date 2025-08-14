Firefly Fuel Recalls Firefly Safe & Green 32 oz. Fuel Bottles Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Poisoning to Young Children; Violates Multiple Mandatory Standards

The recalled Safe & Green 32 oz. fuel bottles contain hydrocarbons which must be in child-resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. The product includes a nozzle applicator which is not child-resistant, violating the mandatory standard. When the applicator is used instead of the child-resistant closure, it poses a deadly poisoning hazard to young children. Hydrocarbons can get into the lungs, causing chemical pneumonia and pulmonary damage, which can be fatal. In addition, the torch fuel violates the Federal Hazardous Substances Act because it is incorrectly labeled as “Non-Toxic”.
About 11,275
Firefly Fuel Inc toll free at 888-472-6740 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email Firefly Fuel at support@fireflyfuel.com, or online at www.fireflyfuel.com and click “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the Firefly Safe & Green 32 oz. bottles. The fuel comes in a transparent bottle with a white cap and nozzle applicator. The fuel bears the “Firefly” brand, “Safe & Green” in large green font, followed by “The One Fuel.” The label also states “Non-Toxic”, “Readily Biodegradable”, “Odorless”, “Bright Flame” and “Certified Kosher” on the front of the bottle. The rear of the bottle contains hazard labeling and the firm’s business address.
Consumers should immediately remove the nozzle applicator from the recalled Safe & Green 32 oz. Fuel bottle and reinstall the child-resistant closure that was included with the product’s original packaging. If the child-resistant closure is not readily available, consumers should immediately secure the recalled Safe & Green 32 oz. fuel bottle out of the sight and reach of children. Consumers should contact Firefly Fuel for a free corrected label to put on the bottle and a free replacement child-resistant lid, if the original is missing.
None reported
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our email alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, BlueSky, Threads, LinkedIn and Truth Social.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist.