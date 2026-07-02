Winco Fireworks International Recalls Roman Candles 8 Shot Fireworks Due to Risk of Serious Injury from Explosion and Burn Hazards

The recalled fireworks can malfunction, and shots can blow out the side of the tube, posing a risk of serious injury from explosion and burn hazards.
About 13,500
Winco Fireworks International by email at cade@wincofireworks.com or online at https://www.wincofireworks.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/06/Hometown-Recall-2.pdf or wincofireworks.com and click on “Product Safety Recall” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the Roman Candles 8 Shot firework devices, Model Number RCLR-W8012. The recalled products were sold in colors red, white and blue and weigh approximately 2 pounds. The firework measures 21 inches by 1 inch by 3.5 inches. The product packaging has a red, white and blue label that has the word “Hometown” written on it. The label has images of American flags in the background.
Consumers should stop using the recalled fireworks immediately and return the fireworks to the store where they were purchased for a full refund. Consumers will receive the refund in the form of cash or a refund to their original form of payment.
None reported
Winco Fireworks International, LLC, of Grandview, Missouri
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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