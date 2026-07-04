Sunnyside Corporation Recalls 1-K Kerosene Heater and Appliance Fuel Containers Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Flash Fire and Burn Hazard; Violates Mandatory Standards for Portable Fuel Containers

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled fuel bottles immediately, place them out of reach of children, and contact Sunnyside for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to write “RECALLED” with permanent marker on the bottle; and submit a photo of it to info@sunnysidecorp.com . Consumers should dispose of the fuel bottles in accordance with local and state regulations.

Note: Kerosene fuel is hazardous. Fuel containers should be disposed of or recycled by following local hazardous waste procedures.