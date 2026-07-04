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Sunnyside Corporation Recalls 1-K Kerosene Heater and Appliance Fuel Containers Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Flash Fire and Burn Hazard; Violates Mandatory Standards for Portable Fuel Containers

  • Recalled Sunnyside 1-K Kerosene Heater Fluid Portable Fuel Containers (Front)
  • Recalled Sunnyside 1-K Kerosene Heater Fluid Portable Fuel Containers (Side)
  • Recalled Sunnyside 1-K Kerosene Heater Fluid Portable Fuel Containers (Side)
  • Recalled Sunnyside 1-K Kerosene Heater Fluid Portable Fuel Containers (Back)
Name of Product:
Sunnyside gallon 1-K Kerosene Heater Fluid Portable Fuel Containers
Hazard:

The pre-filled fuel containers violate the mandatory safety standards of the Portable Fuel Container Safety Act because they lack flame mitigation devices, posing a deadly risk of flash fire and burn hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
August 13, 2026
Units:

About 960  

Consumer Contact

Sunnyside Corporation toll-free at 800-323-8611 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at info@sunnysidecorp.com, or online at https://www.sunnysidecorp.com/accessibility or https://www.sunnysidecorp.com and click “Accessibility & Recall Information” under the menu icon at the top of the page for more information.

WebsiteE-mailPhone

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Sunnyside gallon 1-K Kerosene Heater and Appliance Fluid Portable Fuel Containers with batch number 26082. The bottles come in white plastic containers with white caps and have a multicolor label with the words “sunnyside” and “kerosene”. The container has labels on front and back and contains warning statements and distributor information.  The batch number is located on the upper right front of bottle. 

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled fuel bottles immediately, place them out of reach of children, and contact Sunnyside for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to write “RECALLED” with permanent marker on the bottle; and submit a photo of it to info@sunnysidecorp.com. Consumers should dispose of the fuel bottles in accordance with local and state regulations.  

Note: Kerosene fuel is hazardous. Fuel containers should be disposed of or recycled by following local hazardous waste procedures.  

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Amazon.com online and Do-It Best Hardware Stores from May 2026 through July 2026 for about $13.
Distributor(s):
Sunnyside Corporation, of Wheeling, Illinois
Recall number:
26-701

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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