Bada Boom Fireworks Recalls Pyro Diablo “Diablo Rising” Fireworks Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Explosion and Burn Hazards; Violate Fireworks Ban

The recalled fireworks violate the ban for aerial fireworks devices intended to produce audible effects because they have a pyrotechnic composition that exceeds the federal limit, posing deadly explosion and burn hazards. Overloaded fireworks can result in a greater than expected explosion.
About 1,060
Bada Boom Fireworks collect at 570-646-9029 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at badaboomfireworks@yahoo.com, online at https://shop.badaboomfireworkspa.com/diablo-rising-recall or shop.badaboomfireworkspa.com and click on the recall banner at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Pyro Diablo branded “Diablo Rising” 9 Shots fireworks device, model PD-C5001. The packaging displays an orange dragon on a blue and purple background. The brand name, product name, item number and warning labels are located on the top and front of the package.
Consumers should stop using the recalled fireworks devices immediately and contact Bada Boom Fireworks for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to return the fireworks device to Bada Boom Fireworks retail locations.
None reported
Bada Boom Fireworks of Blakeslee, Pennsylvania
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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