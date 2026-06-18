Bada Boom Fireworks Recalls Pyro Diablo “Diablo Rising” Fireworks Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Explosion and Burn Hazards; Violate Fireworks Ban

Prestige Import Group Recalls Supernova and Typhoon Lighters Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fire and Burn Hazards; Violates Mandatory Standard for Cigarette Lighters

The recalled lighters violate the mandatory standard for cigarette lighters because they do not have the required child-resistant mechanism, posing a risk of serious injury or death from fire and burn hazards.

In addition, the lighters failed to meet the pre-market lighter submission requirement needed to demonstrate that the lighters feature child-resistant mechanisms and ensuring their safety and compliance with U.S. regulations.