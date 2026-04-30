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Alliance Chemical Recalls 1-K Kerosene Heater Fluid Containers Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Flash Fire, Burn and Child Poisoning; Violates Mandatory Standards for Portable Fuel Containers

  • Recalled 1-K Kerosene Heater Fluid Portable Fuel Container (quart)
  • Recalled 1-K Kerosene Heater Fluid Portable Fuel Container (gallon)
  • Recalled 1-K Kerosene Heater Fluid Portable Fuel Container (packaging)
  • Recalled 1-K Kerosene Heater Fluid Portable Fuel Container (label)
Name of Product:
1-K Kerosene Heater Fluid Portable Fuel Containers
Hazard:

The pre-filled fuel containers violate the mandatory safety standards for portable fuel containers because they lack flame mitigation devices required under the Portable Fuel Container Safety Act, posing a deadly risk of flash fire. In addition, the Children’s Gasoline Burn Prevention Act requires all closures on portable kerosene fuel containers to be child-resistant. The container is not child-resistant, posing a risk of burn and poisoning to children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
April 30, 2026
Units:

About 30,155

Consumer Contact

Alliance Chemical toll-free at 512-365-6838 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at sales@alliancechemical.com or online at alliancechemical.com/pages/recall or alliancechemical.com and click "Recall" at the top of the page for more information.

WebsiteE-mailPhone

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the bottles of 1-K Kerosene Heater Fuel. The bottles come in transparent plastic containers with white caps and have a multicolor label with “KEROSENE” in all capital white lettering and “1-K HEATER FUEL” in similar lettering. The label only has a single front panel and contains warnings and distributor information.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled fuel containers immediately, place them out of reach of children and contact Alliance Chemical for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to provide a dated photo of the product and dispose of the fuel following local hazardous waste procedures. 

Note: Kerosene fuel is hazardous. Fuel containers should be disposed of or recycled by following local hazardous waste procedures. 

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Online At:
Amazon.com and AllianceChemical.com from January 2023 through March 2026 for between $18 and $102 depending on the size.
Manufacturer(s):
Alliance Chemical, of Taylor, Texas
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
26-445

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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