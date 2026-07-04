Fastbuy Recalls Zimtown Portable Gas and Fuel Cans Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Burn Hazard and Child Poisoning; Violate Mandatory Standard for Portable Fuel Containers

The fuel containers violate the requirement for closures under the Children’s Gasoline Burn Prevention Act because the closure is not child-resistant, posing a risk of burns and poisoning to children.
About 200
Fastbuy by email at ZimtownFuelCanrecall@outlook.com or online at www.zimtown.com and select recalls.
Recall Details
This recall involves Zimtown Portable “Jerry” style Gas and Fuel Cans with spout. The metal 5.0 gallon (20L) fuel cans come in red and army green. The cans have a white spout and yellow vent cap. The assembled product dimensions are 4.76 x 8.49 x 19.29 inches.
Consumers should stop using the gas and fuel containers immediately and contact Fastbuy for a full refund. Consumers should disassemble the spout, cut it into pieces with scissors and dispose of it separately from the container. Consumers will be asked to write “RECALLED” on the container and submit photos of the product to ZimtownFuelCanrecall@outlook.com. separately
None reported
Fastbuy Inc., dba Zimtown of Metuchen, New Jersey
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
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