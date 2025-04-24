 Skip to main content

Sondiko Butane Torches Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Burn and Fire Hazards; Violation of Federal Regulations for Multipurpose Lighters; Sold on Amazon by Sondikodirt

Name of Product:
Sondiko Butane Torches
Hazard:

The recalled butane torches violate the mandatory federal regulations for multipurpose lighters because they do not have the required child-resistant mechanisms, posing a risk of serious burn injuries or death to children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
April 24, 2025
Units:

About 33,650 (In addition, about 1,425 in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Sondikodirt by email at recalltorch@outlook.com.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Sondiko Butane Torches with model number S400, sold in single and in two-packs. The brand name “Sondiko” is printed on the nozzle and the model number is on the head of the torch. They are black and silver in color.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using and dispose of the recalled torches and contact Sondikodirt for information on how to return them to obtain a full refund. Sondikodirt and Amazon are contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Online at www.Amazon.com from October 2023 through March 2025 for about $15 for a single torch and $26 for the two-pack.
Manufacturer(s):
Wenzhou Wansheng Smoking Accessories Co. Ltd., of China
Retailer:

Shen Zhen Shi Te Di Ke Dian Zi Shang Wu You Xian Gong Si, dba Sondikodirt, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-236

