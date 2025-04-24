Sondiko Butane Torches Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Burn and Fire Hazards; Violation of Federal Regulations for Multipurpose Lighters; Sold on Amazon by Sondikodirt

The recalled butane torches violate the mandatory federal regulations for multipurpose lighters because they do not have the required child-resistant mechanisms, posing a risk of serious burn injuries or death to children.
About 33,650 (In addition, about 1,425 in Canada)
Sondikodirt by email at recalltorch@outlook.com.
Recall Details
This recall involves Sondiko Butane Torches with model number S400, sold in single and in two-packs. The brand name “Sondiko” is printed on the nozzle and the model number is on the head of the torch. They are black and silver in color.
Consumers should immediately stop using and dispose of the recalled torches and contact Sondikodirt for information on how to return them to obtain a full refund. Sondikodirt and Amazon are contacting all known purchasers directly.
None reported
Shen Zhen Shi Te Di Ke Dian Zi Shang Wu You Xian Gong Si, dba Sondikodirt, of China
