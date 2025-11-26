 Skip to main content

Ozark Trail Tabletop 1-Burner Butane Camping Stoves Recalled Due to Serious Burn and Fire Hazards; Imported and Sold by Walmart; Manufactured by China Window Industry Co.

  • Recalled Ozark Trail Tabletop 1-Burner Butane Camping Stove, model BG2247A1
Name of Product:
Ozark Trail Tabletop 1-Burner Butane Camping Stoves
Hazard:

The stoves can explode or catch fire, posing a burn and fire hazard to consumers.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
November 26, 2025
Units:

About 201,000

Consumer Contact

Walmart at 800-925-6278 from 7 a.m. through 9 p.m. CT or online at www.walmart.com/help or https://corporate.walmart.com/recalls for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Ozark Trail Tabletop 1-Burner Butane Camping Stoves with model number BG2247A1. The model number is printed on a gray label on the inside of the fuel compartment. The camping stoves are dark green with an orange “Ozark Trail” logo printed on the front.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled stoves and return the product to any Walmart retail store for a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

China Window Industry Co., Ltd has received 26 reports of the camping stoves exploding or catching fire, including 16 reports of injuries such as second-degree burns.

Sold At:
Walmart stores nationwide and online at Walmart.com from March 2023 through October 2025 for between $8 and $45.
Manufacturer(s):
China Window Industry Co., Ltdof Taipei, Taiwan
Importer(s):

Walmart Inc., of Bentonville, Arkansas

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-120

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

For lifesaving information:

