Ozark Trail Tabletop 1-Burner Butane Camping Stoves Recalled Due to Serious Burn and Fire Hazards; Imported and Sold by Walmart; Manufactured by China Window Industry Co.

The stoves can explode or catch fire, posing a burn and fire hazard to consumers.
About 201,000
Walmart at 800-925-6278 from 7 a.m. through 9 p.m. CT or online at www.walmart.com/help or https://corporate.walmart.com/recalls for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Ozark Trail Tabletop 1-Burner Butane Camping Stoves with model number BG2247A1. The model number is printed on a gray label on the inside of the fuel compartment. The camping stoves are dark green with an orange “Ozark Trail” logo printed on the front.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled stoves and return the product to any Walmart retail store for a full refund.
China Window Industry Co., Ltd has received 26 reports of the camping stoves exploding or catching fire, including 16 reports of injuries such as second-degree burns.
Walmart Inc., of Bentonville, Arkansas
