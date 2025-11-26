Outdoor Master Children’s and Youth Helmets Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Head Injury; Violates Mandatory Standard for Bicycle Helmets; Sold and Imported by Outdoor Master

Description:

This recall involves two models of Outdoor Master-branded children’s and youth bicycle/multi-purpose helmets. Helmet model OM-TD BIKE is blue with a dinosaur print, has black padding, black straps, a black buckle and a black plastic knob at the back of the helmet for adjusting the fitting; and was sold in children’s size small (S), fitting a head circumference from 48 to 52 cm (18.9 to 20.5 inches). “OM-TD BIKE” and “05/2024” (the manufacture date) is printed on a label inside the helmet, and the brand is printed on the back of the helmet. Helmet model OM-KSKB is deep green with black padding, yellow straps, a black buckle and a black plastic knob at the back of the helmet for adjusting the fitting; and was sold in youth size small (S), fitting a head circumference from 46 to 52 cm (18.1 to 20.5 inches). “OM-KSKB” and “11/2022” (the manufacture date) is printed on a label inside the helmet and the brand is printed on the front and back of the helmet.