Outdoor Master Children’s and Youth Helmets Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Head Injury; Violates Mandatory Standard for Bicycle Helmets; Sold and Imported by Outdoor Master

  • Recalled Outdoor Master children’s helmet - model OM-TD BIKE
  • “Outdoor Master” is printed on the back of the recalled children’s helmet.
  • Recalled Outdoor Master youth helmet - model OM-KSKB
  • “Outdoor Master” is printed on the front and back of the helmet.
Name of Product:
Outdoor Master Children’s and Youth Helmets
Hazard:

The recalled children’s and youth helmets violate the mandatory safety standard for bicycle helmets. Particularly, the helmets do not comply with the positional stability and coverage requirements. The helmets can fail to protect the user in the event of a crash, posing a risk of injury or death due to head injury.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
November 26, 2025
Units:

About 24,300

Consumer Contact

Outdoor Master by email at care@outdoormaster.com, or online at https://outdoormaster.com/pages/recall or https://outdoormaster.com and click “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves two models of Outdoor Master-branded children’s and youth bicycle/multi-purpose helmets. Helmet model OM-TD BIKE is blue with a dinosaur print, has black padding, black straps, a black buckle and a black plastic knob at the back of the helmet for adjusting the fitting; and was sold in children’s size small (S), fitting a head circumference from 48 to 52 cm (18.9 to 20.5 inches). “OM-TD BIKE” and “05/2024” (the manufacture date) is printed on a label inside the helmet, and the brand is printed on the back of the helmet. Helmet model OM-KSKB is deep green with black padding, yellow straps, a black buckle and a black plastic knob at the back of the helmet for adjusting the fitting; and was sold in youth size small (S), fitting a head circumference from 46 to 52 cm (18.1 to 20.5 inches). “OM-KSKB” and “11/2022” (the manufacture date) is printed on a label inside the helmet and the brand is printed on the front and back of the helmet.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled helmets and contact Outdoor Master for instructions on how to register for a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Online At:
Amazon.com and Walmart.com from June 2024 through February 2025 for between $20 and $32.
Importer(s):

Maysun Products, Inc., dba Outdoor Master, of Chino, California

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-122

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

For lifesaving information:

