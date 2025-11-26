Outdoor Master Children’s and Youth Helmets Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Head Injury; Violates Mandatory Standard for Bicycle Helmets; Sold and Imported by Outdoor Master

The recalled children’s and youth helmets violate the mandatory safety standard for bicycle helmets. Particularly, the helmets do not comply with the positional stability and coverage requirements. The helmets can fail to protect the user in the event of a crash, posing a risk of injury or death due to head injury.
About 24,300
Outdoor Master by email at care@outdoormaster.com, or online at https://outdoormaster.com/pages/recall or https://outdoormaster.com and click “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.
This recall involves two models of Outdoor Master-branded children’s and youth bicycle/multi-purpose helmets. Helmet model OM-TD BIKE is blue with a dinosaur print, has black padding, black straps, a black buckle and a black plastic knob at the back of the helmet for adjusting the fitting; and was sold in children’s size small (S), fitting a head circumference from 48 to 52 cm (18.9 to 20.5 inches). “OM-TD BIKE” and “05/2024” (the manufacture date) is printed on a label inside the helmet, and the brand is printed on the back of the helmet. Helmet model OM-KSKB is deep green with black padding, yellow straps, a black buckle and a black plastic knob at the back of the helmet for adjusting the fitting; and was sold in youth size small (S), fitting a head circumference from 46 to 52 cm (18.1 to 20.5 inches). “OM-KSKB” and “11/2022” (the manufacture date) is printed on a label inside the helmet and the brand is printed on the front and back of the helmet.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled helmets and contact Outdoor Master for instructions on how to register for a full refund.
None reported
Maysun Products, Inc., dba Outdoor Master, of Chino, California
