Olympia Tools International Recalls Pack-N-Stroll Utility Wagons Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Falls; Violates Mandatory Standard for Strollers

The utility wagon violates the mandatory standard for strollers because an opening between the organizational tray and the sidewall may cause a child’s head to become entrapped, posing a risk of serious injury or death. In addition, the utility wagon’s lack of a restraint system poses a risk of falls to children.
Olympia Tools toll-free at (866) 461-8665 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at info@olympiatools.com, or online at www.cohooutdoors.com and click “Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.
This recall involves the Pack-N-Stroll Premium Folding Utility Wagon. The product was sold in black with blue accents on the handle, wagon, and wheel spokes. The product was also sold with a removable organizational tray and two cup holders attached to the push/pull handle. The utility wagon can fold for storage. “Pack-N-Stroll” is in blue lettering on a black label attached to the utility wagon.
Consumers should stop using the utility wagons immediately and return the item to Costco to receive a full refund.
None reported
Olympia Tools International, Inc. of Covina, California
