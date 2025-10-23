 Skip to main content

Olympia Tools International Recalls Pack-N-Stroll Utility Wagons Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Falls; Violates Mandatory Standard for Strollers

  • Recalled Pack-N-Stroll Premium Folding Utility Wagon
Name of Product:
Pack-N-Stroll Premium Folding Utility Wagon
Hazard:

The utility wagon violates the mandatory standard for strollers because an opening between the organizational tray and the sidewall may cause a child’s head to become entrapped, posing a risk of serious injury or death. In addition, the utility wagon’s lack of a restraint system poses a risk of falls to children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
October 23, 2025
Units:

About 530

Consumer Contact

Olympia Tools toll-free at (866) 461-8665 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at info@olympiatools.com, or online at www.cohooutdoors.com and click “Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the Pack-N-Stroll Premium Folding Utility Wagon. The product was sold in black with blue accents on the handle, wagon, and wheel spokes.  The product was also sold with a removable organizational tray and two cup holders attached to the push/pull handle. The utility wagon can fold for storage. “Pack-N-Stroll” is in blue lettering on a black label attached to the utility wagon.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the utility wagons immediately and return the item to Costco to receive a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Costco.com and cohooutdoors.com from June 2025 through July 2025 for between $200 and $400.
Importer(s):

Olympia Tools International, Inc. of Covina, California

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-044

Related Recalls

Recalled Belivium Baby Lounger - Colorful Elephant
Belivium Baby Loungers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Suffocation and Entrapment Hazards; Violates Mandatory Standard for Infant Sleep Products; Sold on Amazon by Belivium

The baby loungers violate the mandatory standard for Infant Sleep Products because the sides are shorter than the minimum side height limit to secure the infant; the sleeping pad’s thickness exceeds the maximum limit, posing a suffocation hazard; and the enclosed openings at the foot of the loungers are wider than allowed, posing fall and entrapment hazards to infants. The portable loungers do not have a stand, posing a fall hazard. These violations create an unsafe sleeping environment for infants, posing a risk of serious injury or death.

Recalled YGJT Baby Lounger
YGJT Baby Loungers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Fall; Violates Mandatory Standard for Infant Sleep Products; Sold on SHEIN by YGJT Local Warehouse

The recalled baby loungers violate the mandatory standard for Infant Sleep Products. The sides are too low to contain an infant. The enclosed openings at the foot of the loungers are wider than allowed, posing a fall and an entrapment hazard to infants. In addition, the baby loungers do not have a stand, posing a fall hazard, if used on elevated surfaces. These violations create an unsafe sleeping environment for infants and can cause death or serious injury to infants.

Recalled Mom Genius retractable safety gate - black
Mom Genius Recalls Retractable Safety Gates Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment; Violates Mandatory Standard for Gates and Enclosures

The recalled gates violate the mandatory standard for expansion gates and expandable enclosures because a child’s torso can fit through the opening between the gate and the floor, posing a risk of serious injury or death due to entrapment.

Recalled Blossom Short Sleeve Button Up Short Set – Pink, Light Blue, Lilac, White, Navy
Blossom Recalls Children’s Loungewear Due to Serious Risk of Injury or Death from Burns; Violates Mandatory Standard for Children’s Sleepwear

The recalled children’s loungewear sets violate the mandatory flammability standard for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries or death to children.

Recalled Hoovy Cooling Gel Insert Pads shown in stroller
AMTRADING Recalls Hoovy Cooling Gel Insert Pads for Car Seats and Strollers Due to Burn Hazard

The cooling gel pads can become hot if left in the sun or a hot car, posing a burn hazard to young children.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

