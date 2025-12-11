Luyuan Recalls Youth ATVs Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Crash Hazard; Violate Mandatory Standard for All-Terrain Vehicles

The recalled youth ATVs violate the mandatory ATV safety standard. The youth ATVs’ mechanical suspension fails to comply with safety requirements, posing a crash hazard. Additionally, the handlebars pose a laceration hazard if the child rider’s body or head impacts the handlebars at high speed. ATVs that fail to meet the mandatory safety requirements pose a risk of serious injury or death.
About 2,290
Luyuan at 855-663-2121 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at luyuanusa@gmail.com, or online at www.luyuanusa.com and click “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the X-Pro Eagle 40cc Youth ATV, Model CARTOONS and the FRP Sahara 40cc Youth ATV, Model SHR 40-RED-M. The ATVs come in various colors. Look for “X PRO” labels on the sides of the plastic body or “FRP” labels on the front small plastic cover as well as the sides of the plastic body.
Consumers should immediately stop using the X-Pro Eagle 40cc Youth ATVs and FRP Sahara 40cc Youth ATVs and contact Luyuan for a free repair from an authorized repair shop.
None reported
Luyuan Inc., of City of Industry, California
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our email alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, BlueSky, Threads, LinkedIn and Truth Social.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist.