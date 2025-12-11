 Skip to main content

Luyuan Recalls Youth ATVs Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Crash Hazard; Violate Mandatory Standard for All-Terrain Vehicles

  • Recalled X-PRO ATV Eagle 40cc (front view)
  • Recalled X-PRO ATV Eagle 40cc (side view)
  • Location of X-PRO label on both sides of seat and plastic body
  • Recalled FRP ATV Sahara 40cc (red)
  • Recalled FRP ATV Sahara 40cc (blue)
  • Recalled FRP ATV Sahara 40cc (black)
  • Location of FRP label on the front plastic cover and both sides of plastic body
Name of Product:
X-Pro Eagle 40cc Youth ATVs and FRP Sahara 40cc Youth ATVs
Hazard:

The recalled youth ATVs violate the mandatory ATV safety standard. The youth ATVs’ mechanical suspension fails to comply with safety requirements, posing a crash hazard. Additionally, the handlebars pose a laceration hazard if the child rider’s body or head impacts the handlebars at high speed. ATVs that fail to meet the mandatory safety requirements pose a risk of serious injury or death.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
December 11, 2025
Units:

About 2,290

Consumer Contact

Luyuan at 855-663-2121 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at luyuanusa@gmail.com, or online at www.luyuanusa.com and click “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the X-Pro Eagle 40cc Youth ATV, Model CARTOONS and the FRP Sahara 40cc Youth ATV, Model SHR 40-RED-M. The ATVs come in various colors. Look for “X PRO” labels on the sides of the plastic body or “FRP” labels on the front small plastic cover as well as the sides of the plastic body.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the X-Pro Eagle 40cc Youth ATVs and FRP Sahara 40cc Youth ATVs and contact Luyuan for a free repair from an authorized repair shop.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Online At:
X-Pro Eagle 40cc Youth ATVs were sold online at Walmart.com, Powersportsmax.com, and Xprousa.com from June 2025 through September 2025 for between $480 and $500. FRP Sahara 40cc Youth ATVs were sold online at Amazon.com, Temu.com, and Frpmoto.com from April 2025 through September 2025 for between $460 and $480.
Manufacturer(s):
Yongkang Luyuan Industrial & Trading Co., Ltd., of China
Importer(s):

Luyuan Inc., of City of Industry, California

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-148

