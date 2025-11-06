Lezyne USA Recalls Bicycle Floor Pumps Due to Serious Injury Hazard

The pump’s canister can forcefully eject from the base when pressurized, posing a risk of serious injury from impact to the user or bystander.
About 7,500 (In addition, about 680 were sold in Canada)
Lezyne toll-free at 888-998-8881 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT, email at recall@lezyne.com, or online at ride.lezyne.com/recall or ride.lezyne.com and click on “Recalls” for more information.
This recall involves two models of Lezyne bicycle floor pumps; the Pressure Over Drive (with analog gauge) and the Digital Pressure Over Drive (with digital gauge). The black tubeless floor pumps are made of steel and aluminum with a natural wood-colored handle and have a nylon-reinforced braided hose. The Lezyne logo is printed on the pump’s side. Only floor pumps with a bleed valve on the front of the base are included in this recall.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled pumps and contact Lezyne for a free replacement pump, including shipping. Consumers will be asked to visit ride.lezyne.com/recall to register their recalled product and obtain instructions on how to properly dispose of their product. Proof of purchase (receipt) is not required.
Lezyne has received one report of a canister ejecting from its base, resulting in serious injuries to the face.
Lezyne USA Inc., of San Luis Obispo, California
