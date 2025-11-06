Inkari Plush Alpaca Toys Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Choking Hazard; Violate Small Parts Ban; Imported by Inkari

The recalled toys are intended for children under three years of age and the eyes can detach, which violates the small parts ban, posing a choking hazard to children.
About 64,000
Inkari toll-free at 833-799-0368 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email support@inkari-alpaca.com or online at www.inkari-alpaca.com/pages/product-recall or www.inkari-alpaca.com and click on “PRODUCT REALL – AUG 2025” at the bottom of the page for more information.
This recall involves five collections of Inkari’s plush alpaca toys: naturals, baristas, rainbow, monsterfluffs, and limited edition. The recalled wool stuffed toys were sold in white, ivory, light brown, dark brown, black, pink, purple, light blue, and mixed-colors, and in four different sizes: mini (about 6 inches tall), small (about 9 inches tall), medium (about 12 inches tall) and large (about 19 inches tall). “INKARI” is printed on a label attached to the underside of the toy.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled plush toys and contact Inkari for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to cut the fur of the toy and send a photo to support@inkari-alpaca.com.
None reported
Inkari B.V., of the Netherlands
