Inkari Plush Alpaca Toys Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Choking Hazard; Violate Small Parts Ban; Imported by Inkari

  • Recalled Inkari Plush Alpacas - Naturals
  • Recalled Inkari Plush Alpacas - Baristas
  • Recalled Inkari Plush Alpacas – Rainbow
  • Recalled Inkari Plush Alpacas – Monsterfluffs
  • “INKARI” is printed on a label attached to the underside of the recalled plush toy.
Name of Product:
Inkari Plush Alpaca Toys
Hazard:

The recalled toys are intended for children under three years of age and the eyes can detach, which violates the small parts ban, posing a choking hazard to children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
November 06, 2025
Units:

About 64,000 

Consumer Contact

Inkari toll-free at 833-799-0368 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email support@inkari-alpaca.com or online at www.inkari-alpaca.com/pages/product-recall or www.inkari-alpaca.com and click on “PRODUCT REALL – AUG 2025” at the bottom of the page for more information. 

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves five collections of Inkari’s plush alpaca toys: naturals, baristas, rainbow, monsterfluffs, and limited edition. The recalled wool stuffed toys were sold in white, ivory, light brown, dark brown, black, pink, purple, light blue, and mixed-colors, and in four different sizes: mini (about 6 inches tall), small (about 9 inches tall), medium (about 12 inches tall) and large (about 19 inches tall). “INKARI” is printed on a label attached to the underside of the toy.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled plush toys and contact Inkari for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to cut the fur of the toy and send a photo to support@inkari-alpaca.com. 

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Specialty stores nationwide and on Amazon.com, Etsy.com and Inkari-alpaca.com from November 2020 through July 2025 for between $25 and $100.
Importer(s):

Inkari B.V., of the Netherlands

Manufactured In:
Peru
Recall number:
26-075

Recalled Inkari Plush Alpacas - Naturals
