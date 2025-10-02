 Skip to main content

In Motion Design Recalls Evermore Surprise Eggs Due to Risk of Serious Injury; Violates Federal Lead Content Ban

  • Recalled Evermore Surprise Egg – Yellow Wrap
  • Toy airplane found inside Surprise Egg
  • Recalled Evermore Surprise Egg – Green Wrap
  • Toy airplane found inside Surprise Egg
  • Recalled Evermore Surprise Egg – Pink Wrap
  • Toy airplane found inside Surprise Egg
Name of Product:
Evermore Surprise Eggs
Hazard:

The toy airplane inside the egg contains levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
October 02, 2025
Units:

About 98,350

Consumer Contact

In Motion Design at 888-727-2476 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at support@in-motion-design.com or online at https://inmotion.design/pages/recall or https://inmotion.design./ and click “Recall” at t'he top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Evermore Surprise Eggs with yellow, pink or green wrap. The Surprise Eggs are gold and contain seven different toys including a toy airplane.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the Surprise Eggs immediately and contact In Motion Design for a refund. Consumers should destroy the toy airplane, send a photo of the destroyed airplane to support@in-motion-design.com, and then dispose of the airplane in accordance with local and state laws.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
7-Eleven, Horizon, Speedway and Murphy stores nationwide from March 2025 through April 2025 for about $10.
Importer(s):

In Motion Design Inc., of Paramount, California

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-001

Related Recalls

Recalled Evermore Surprise Egg – Yellow Wrap
In Motion Design Recalls Evermore Surprise Eggs Due to Risk of Serious Injury; Violates Federal Lead Content Ban

The toy airplane inside the egg contains levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues.

Recalled Shierdu Wooden Cactus Toy -packaging
Shierdu Children’s Toys Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Choking Hazard; Violates the Small Parts Ban; Sold on Amazon by Yiwu Shiyi Trading

The recalled toy is intended for children under three years of age and contains small parts, which violates the small parts ban, posing a deadly choking hazard.

Recalled MTC Trading Co. Large Lite-Up Torches
Party Favors Lite-Up Torches and Laser Pointers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violates Multiple Standards; Imported by MTC Trading

The recalled lite-up torches contain button cell batteries in violation of the mandatory standard for toys and the recalled mini laser pointers contain button cell batteries in violation of the mandatory standard for consumer products because the button cell batteries can be accessed easily by children. Additionally, the laser pointers do not have the warnings required under Reese’s Law. When button cell or coin batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns, and death.

Recalled STWUQIKONG Spiral Tower Toy
Children’s Toys Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Choking; Violates the Small Ball Ban; Sold on Shein by STWUQIKONG

The recalled toy contains small balls and is intended for children under three years of age, which violates the small ball ban, posing a deadly choking hazard.

Recalled TEMI Go Basketball Toy
TEMI Go Basketball Toys Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Choking; Violates Small Ball Ban; Sold on Amazon by Temitoys

The recalled toy contains small balls and is intended for children under three years of age, which violates the small ball ban, posing a deadly choking hazard.

Recalled Pet Zone Laser Pointer and LED Ball Pet Toys
Petmate Recalls Pet Zone Pet Toys Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Ingestion Hazard; Violation of Mandatory Standard for Consumer Products with Button Cell Batteries; Sold Exclusively at Menards

The recalled pet toys violate the mandatory standard for consumer products containing button cell or coin batteries as required by Reese’s Law because the LED-illuminated plastic sphere can break upon impact, making the button cell batteries easily accessible to children, posing an ingestion hazard. Swallowed batteries can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns and death.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

For lifesaving information:

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product