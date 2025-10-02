In Motion Design Recalls Evermore Surprise Eggs Due to Risk of Serious Injury; Violates Federal Lead Content Ban

The toy airplane inside the egg contains levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues.
About 98,350
In Motion Design at 888-727-2476 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at support@in-motion-design.com or online at https://inmotion.design/pages/recall or https://inmotion.design./ and click “Recall” at t'he top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Evermore Surprise Eggs with yellow, pink or green wrap. The Surprise Eggs are gold and contain seven different toys including a toy airplane.
Consumers should stop using the Surprise Eggs immediately and contact In Motion Design for a refund. Consumers should destroy the toy airplane, send a photo of the destroyed airplane to support@in-motion-design.com, and then dispose of the airplane in accordance with local and state laws.
None reported
In Motion Design Inc., of Paramount, California
