Halloween Pumpkin Carving Kits Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violates Mandatory Standard for Consumer Products with Button Cell Batteries; Sold on Amazon by Besslly Store

The recalled carving kits violate the mandatory standard for consumer products with button cell and coin batteries because the button cell batteries in the tea lights can be accessed easily by children, posing an ingestion hazard. Additionally, the product and its packaging do not have the warnings required under Reese’s Law. When button cell or coin batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns, and death.
About 650
Besslly Store by email at tingjmng@outlook.com for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Besslly Halloween Pumpkin Carving Kits, Model CHD-014-2. The carving kits come with five tea light candles containing 15 preinstalled button cell batteries, ten carving tools with black and orange handles and a bat pattern, ten emoticon stickers, one handbag, and one pair of black latex gloves. “X004P47MYP Besslly Hallow...Fun and Durable New” is printed on the carving kit package.
Consumers should stop using the recalled carving kits immediately and contact Besslly Store for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to email a photograph of disposal to tingjmng@outlook.com to receive the refund.
Note: Button cell batteries are hazardous. Batteries should be disposed of or recycled by following local hazardous waste procedures.
None Reported
LinkInnow International Co., Ltd., dba Besslly Store, of China
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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