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Lifetime Brands Recalls BUILT LUUM Light Up Tumblers Due to Risk of Choking and Battery Ingestion Hazards

  • Recalled Built LUUM LED Tumbler - FESTIVE FOREST
  • Recalled Built LUUM LED Tumbler - MERRY GLOW
  • Recalled Built LUUM LED Tumbler - LET IT SNOW
  • Recalled Built LUUM Tumbler - WINTER BLOOM
  • Recalled Built LUUM LED Tumbler - MERRY MAGIC
  • Recalled Built LUUM LED Tumbler - JOLLY JOURNEY
  • Recalled Built LUUM LED Tumbler - HEART N STARS
  • Recalled Built LUUM LED Tumbler - USA
  • Recalled Built LUUM LED Tumbler - STARS
  • Recalled Built LUUM LED Tumbler - FLAG
  • Recalled Built LUUM LED Tumbler - WINDMILL
  • Recalled Built LUUM LED Tumbler Style - BLUE FIREWORKS
  • “lumm,” the tumbler’s theme name, item number and UPC code are printed on a label located on the tumblers’ underside or hangtag
Name of Product:
BUILT LUUM Tumblers
Hazard:

The recalled LED tumblers can break, making the button cell batteries accessible to children and posing choking and ingestion hazards. When button cell or coin batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns and death.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
March 19, 2026
Units:

About 75,700

Consumer Contact

Lifetime Brands toll-free at 888-561-2269 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at Recall@Builtny.com, or online at https://www.builtny.com/pages/recall or www.builtny.com and click “Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the LUUM collection of BUILT-branded light up tumblers. The recalled plastic 16 oz. or 18 oz. drinking cups with a lid and a straw were sold in various winter holiday and Fourth of July themes. The tumblers have a bottom compartment containing a LED light that has a preinstalled button cell battery. “lumm,” the tumbler’s theme name and the following corresponding item numbers and UPC codes are printed on a label located on the tumblers’ underside or hangtag:

LUUM Tumbler ThemeCapacityItem #UPC
FESTIVE FOREST18 oz5323719843461115513
MERRY GLOW18 oz5323721843461115551
LET IT SNOW18 oz5323722843461115520
WINTER BLOOM18 oz5323723843461115537
MERRY MAGIC18 oz5323724843461115544
JOLLY JOURNEY18 oz5323725843461115568
HEART N STARS18 oz5331965843461121002
USA18 oz5331966843461121019
STARS18 oz5331967843461121026
FLAG18 oz5331968843461121033
WINDMILL18 oz5331969843461121040
BLUE FIREWORKS18 oz5331974843461121057
FESTIVE FOREST16 oz5324497843461116374
MERRY GLOW16 oz5324498843461116381
LET IT SNOW16 oz5324499843461116398
Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled tumblers immediately, place them in an area that children cannot access and properly dispose of the battery. Contact Lifetime Brands for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to throw the piece with the LED light away and upload a photo of the product in the trash when completing a Product Recall Refund Form at https://www.builtny.com/pages/recall

Note: Button cell batteries are hazardous. Batteries should be disposed of or recycled by following local hazardous waste procedures.

Incidents/Injuries:

Lifetime Brands has received one report of a child gaining access to the tumbler’s button cell battery and putting it in the mouth. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Kroger, Hy-Vee, Meijer, Nordstrom Rack and Winn-Dixie stores nationwide and online at Builtny.com from October 2024 through December 2025 for between $10 and $15.
Importer(s):

Lifetime Brands, Inc., owner of the BUILT brand, of Garden City, New York

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-331

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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