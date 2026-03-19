Lifetime Brands Recalls BUILT LUUM Light Up Tumblers Due to Risk of Choking and Battery Ingestion Hazards

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled tumblers immediately, place them in an area that children cannot access and properly dispose of the battery. Contact Lifetime Brands for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to throw the piece with the LED light away and upload a photo of the product in the trash when completing a Product Recall Refund Form at https://www.builtny.com/pages/recall.

Note: Button cell batteries are hazardous. Batteries should be disposed of or recycled by following local hazardous waste procedures.