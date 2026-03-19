Lifetime Brands Recalls BUILT LUUM Light Up Tumblers Due to Risk of Choking and Battery Ingestion Hazards

The recalled LED tumblers can break, making the button cell batteries accessible to children and posing choking and ingestion hazards. When button cell or coin batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns and death.
About 75,700
Lifetime Brands toll-free at 888-561-2269 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at Recall@Builtny.com, or online at https://www.builtny.com/pages/recall or www.builtny.com and click “Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the LUUM collection of BUILT-branded light up tumblers. The recalled plastic 16 oz. or 18 oz. drinking cups with a lid and a straw were sold in various winter holiday and Fourth of July themes. The tumblers have a bottom compartment containing a LED light that has a preinstalled button cell battery. “lumm,” the tumbler’s theme name and the following corresponding item numbers and UPC codes are printed on a label located on the tumblers’ underside or hangtag:
|LUUM Tumbler Theme
|Capacity
|Item #
|UPC
|FESTIVE FOREST
|18 oz
|5323719
|843461115513
|MERRY GLOW
|18 oz
|5323721
|843461115551
|LET IT SNOW
|18 oz
|5323722
|843461115520
|WINTER BLOOM
|18 oz
|5323723
|843461115537
|MERRY MAGIC
|18 oz
|5323724
|843461115544
|JOLLY JOURNEY
|18 oz
|5323725
|843461115568
|HEART N STARS
|18 oz
|5331965
|843461121002
|USA
|18 oz
|5331966
|843461121019
|STARS
|18 oz
|5331967
|843461121026
|FLAG
|18 oz
|5331968
|843461121033
|WINDMILL
|18 oz
|5331969
|843461121040
|BLUE FIREWORKS
|18 oz
|5331974
|843461121057
|FESTIVE FOREST
|16 oz
|5324497
|843461116374
|MERRY GLOW
|16 oz
|5324498
|843461116381
|LET IT SNOW
|16 oz
|5324499
|843461116398
Consumers should stop using the recalled tumblers immediately, place them in an area that children cannot access and properly dispose of the battery. Contact Lifetime Brands for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to throw the piece with the LED light away and upload a photo of the product in the trash when completing a Product Recall Refund Form at https://www.builtny.com/pages/recall.
Note: Button cell batteries are hazardous. Batteries should be disposed of or recycled by following local hazardous waste procedures.
Lifetime Brands has received one report of a child gaining access to the tumbler’s button cell battery and putting it in the mouth. No injuries have been reported.
Lifetime Brands, Inc., owner of the BUILT brand, of Garden City, New York
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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