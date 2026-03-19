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Electrolux Group Recalls Frigidaire Gas Ranges Due to Burn Hazard

  • Recalled Frigidaire Range Model PCFG3080AF
  • Recalled Frigidaire Range Model GCFG3070BF
  • Recalled Frigidaire Range Model GCRG3060B*, where * can be F or D
  • Recalled Frigidaire Range Model FCRG3051B*, where * can be S, W, or B
Name of Product:
Frigidaire Gas Ranges
Hazard:

The ovens in the ranges can experience a delayed ignition of the oven's bake burner, posing a risk of burn hazards to users.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
March 19, 2026
Units:

About 174,800 (In addition, about 5,300 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Electrolux Group toll-free at 866-291-7633 from 8:30 am to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at gasovenburnerrecall@electrolux.com, online at www.GasOvenBurnerRecall.com  or www.frigidaire.com and click on Recall Information for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Frigidaire, Frigidaire Gallery, and Frigidaire Professional Gas Ranges Models FCFG3083AS, FCRG3083AD, FCRG3083AS, GCFG3060BD, GCFG3060BF, GCFG3070BF, GCRG3060BD, GCRG3060BF, PCFG3080AF, FCFG3062AB, FCFG3062AS, FCFG3062AW, FCRG3051BB, FCRG3051BS, FCRG3051BW, FCRG3052BB, FCRG3052BS, FCRG3052BW, FCRG3062AB, FCRG3062AS, FCRG3062AW, FCRG306LAF, and GCFG3059BF, within the serial number range of VF52200000 through VF54399999.The model and serial numbers are printed on a nameplate located in the drawer beneath the oven.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using ovens in the recalled ranges immediately and contact Electrolux Group for a free repair. Electrolux Group will provide professional in-home installation of a new bake burner at no cost to consumers. Consumers can continue to use the cooktop burners on the range.

Incidents/Injuries:

Electrolux Group and the CPSC are aware of 62 reports of the oven’s bake burner delayed ignition, including 30 reports of burn injuries.

Sold At:
Lowe’s, The Home Depot, and other retail stores nationwide and online at Frigidaire.com from June 2025 through January 2026 for between $630 and $2,700.
Manufacturer(s):
Electrolux Consumer Products, Inc., of Charlotte, North Carolina
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
26-333

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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