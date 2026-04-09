 Skip to main content

Magnetic Drinkware Charms Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Magnet Ingestion; Violate Mandatory Standard for Magnets; Sold on Amazon by Maitys

  • Recalled Maitys Magnetic Drinkware Charms
  • Magnetic backings that attach to the recalled Maitys charms to glass drinkware
  • Recalled Maitys Glass Charms – packaging
Name of Product:
Maitys Drinkware Charms
Hazard:

The recalled magnetic drinkware charms violate the mandatory standard for magnets because they contain loose magnets posing an ingestion hazard to children. When high-powered magnets are swallowed, the ingested magnets can attract each other, or other metal objects, and become lodged in the digestive system. This can result in perforations, twisting, and/or blockage of the intestines, blood poisoning and death.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
April 09, 2026
Units:

About 16,400

Consumer Contact

Maitys by email at maituus@outlook.com.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Maitys’ drinkware charms. The recalled magnetic charms were sold in sets of 400 multicolored charms with magnetic backings used to attach the charm to glass drinkware. “Maitys” is printed on the front of the charm’s box.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled drinkware charms immediately, take them away from children and contact Maitys for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to dispose of the charms and send a photo of the disposed product to maituus@outlook.com.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Online At:
Amazon.com from October 2022 through January 2026 for about $8.
Importer(s):

Hefei Maitusilu Wangluokeji Youxiangongsi, dba Maitys, of China.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-392

Related Recalls

Recalled Besslly Halloween Pumpkin Carving Kit
Halloween Pumpkin Carving Kits Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violates Mandatory Standard for Consumer Products with Button Cell Batteries; Sold on Amazon by Besslly Store

The recalled carving kits violate the mandatory standard for consumer products with button cell and coin batteries because the button cell batteries in the tea lights can be accessed easily by children, posing an ingestion hazard. Additionally, the product and its packaging do not have the warnings required under Reese’s Law. When button cell or coin batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns, and death.

Recalled Granitestone Diamond Pro Blue Stainless 10” & 11.5” Sauté Pans
E Mishan Recalls Granitestone Diamond Pro Blue Stainless Sauté Pans Due to Impact and Burn Hazards

The metal cap on the screw that connects the sauté pan to the handle can become detached and forcefully eject when heated, posing impact and burn hazards to consumers.

Recalled Frigidaire Range Model PCFG3080AF
Electrolux Group Recalls Frigidaire Gas Ranges Due to Burn Hazard

The ovens in the ranges can experience a delayed ignition of the oven's bake burner, posing a risk of burn hazards to users.

Recalled Built LUUM LED Tumbler - FESTIVE FOREST
Lifetime Brands Recalls BUILT LUUM Light Up Tumblers Due to Risk of Choking and Battery Ingestion Hazards

The recalled LED tumblers can break, making the button cell batteries accessible to children and posing choking and ingestion hazards. When button cell or coin batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns and death.

Recalled Curtis International Minifridge Model EFMIS121 – serial numbers between A2001 to A2310
Curtis International Expands Recall of Frigidaire-brand Minifridges Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

The minifridges’ internal electrical components can short circuit and ignite the surrounding plastic housing, posing fire and burn hazards. 

Recalled Vevor Ice Crusher, model number BY-300 in yellow (SBY-300FD110V3ZIQV1)
Sanven Technology Recalls Vevor Ice Crushers Due to Fire Hazard

The ice crusher can experience a thermal event and ignite, posing a fire hazard.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

For lifesaving information:

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product