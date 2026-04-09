Magnetic Drinkware Charms Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Magnet Ingestion; Violate Mandatory Standard for Magnets; Sold on Amazon by Maitys

The recalled magnetic drinkware charms violate the mandatory standard for magnets because they contain loose magnets posing an ingestion hazard to children. When high-powered magnets are swallowed, the ingested magnets can attract each other, or other metal objects, and become lodged in the digestive system. This can result in perforations, twisting, and/or blockage of the intestines, blood poisoning and death.
About 16,400
Maitys by email at maituus@outlook.com.
Recall Details
This recall involves Maitys’ drinkware charms. The recalled magnetic charms were sold in sets of 400 multicolored charms with magnetic backings used to attach the charm to glass drinkware. “Maitys” is printed on the front of the charm’s box.
Consumers should stop using the recalled drinkware charms immediately, take them away from children and contact Maitys for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to dispose of the charms and send a photo of the disposed product to maituus@outlook.com.
None reported
Hefei Maitusilu Wangluokeji Youxiangongsi, dba Maitys, of China.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
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