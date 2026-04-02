E Mishan Recalls Granitestone Diamond Pro Blue Stainless Sauté Pans Due to Impact and Burn Hazards

The metal cap on the screw that connects the sauté pan to the handle can become detached and forcefully eject when heated, posing impact and burn hazards to consumers.
About 740,000
E Mishan toll-free at 888-230-6698 anytime or online at www.granitestone.com/recalls or www.granitestone.com and click on “RECALL INFORMATION” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Granitestone Diamond Pro Blue stainless steel sauté pans. The sauté pans were sold in a 2-Piece Set with one pan measuring 10 inches and the other pan measuring 11.5 inches. The UPC number is 0-80313-08131-6.
Consumers should stop using the recalled sauté pans immediately and contact E Mishan for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to return the recalled sauté pans.
E Mishan is aware of at least 98 incidents where the metal cap detached and ejected from the pan, including one report where a consumer received bruising and burn injuries.
E Mishan & Sons, Inc., of New York, New York
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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