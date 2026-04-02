 Skip to main content

E Mishan Recalls Granitestone Diamond Pro Blue Stainless Sauté Pans Due to Impact and Burn Hazards

  • Recalled Granitestone Diamond Pro Blue Stainless 10” & 11.5” Sauté Pans
Name of Product:
Granitestone Diamond Pro Blue Sauté Pans
Hazard:

The metal cap on the screw that connects the sauté pan to the handle can become detached and forcefully eject when heated, posing impact and burn hazards to consumers.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
April 02, 2026
Units:

About 740,000

Consumer Contact

E Mishan toll-free at 888-230-6698 anytime or online at www.granitestone.com/recalls or www.granitestone.com and click on “RECALL INFORMATION” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Granitestone Diamond Pro Blue stainless steel sauté pans. The sauté pans were sold in a 2-Piece Set with one pan measuring 10 inches and the other pan measuring 11.5 inches. The UPC number is 0-80313-08131-6.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled sauté pans immediately and contact E Mishan for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to return the recalled sauté pans.

Incidents/Injuries:

E Mishan is aware of at least 98 incidents where the metal cap detached and ejected from the pan, including one report where a consumer received bruising and burn injuries.

Sold At:
The recalled sauté pans were sold in stores at Costco and online at Costco.com, Walmart.com, and Amazon.com from August 2021 through February 2026 for about $40.
Importer(s):

E Mishan & Sons, Inc., of New York, New York

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-377

Related Recalls

Recalled Frigidaire Range Model PCFG3080AF
Electrolux Group Recalls Frigidaire Gas Ranges Due to Burn Hazard

The ovens in the ranges can experience a delayed ignition of the oven's bake burner, posing a risk of burn hazards to users.

Recalled Built LUUM LED Tumbler - FESTIVE FOREST
Lifetime Brands Recalls BUILT LUUM Light Up Tumblers Due to Risk of Choking and Battery Ingestion Hazards

The recalled LED tumblers can break, making the button cell batteries accessible to children and posing choking and ingestion hazards. When button cell or coin batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns and death.

Recalled Curtis International Minifridge Model EFMIS121 – serial numbers between A2001 to A2310
Curtis International Expands Recall of Frigidaire-brand Minifridges Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

The minifridges’ internal electrical components can short circuit and ignite the surrounding plastic housing, posing fire and burn hazards. 

Recalled Vevor Ice Crusher, model number BY-300 in yellow (SBY-300FD110V3ZIQV1)
Sanven Technology Recalls Vevor Ice Crushers Due to Fire Hazard

The ice crusher can experience a thermal event and ignite, posing a fire hazard.

Recalled 14 oz. Sport Tumbler in Cowgirl, Sports, Daisy Checkers, Dinosaur and Bows patterns
HydroJug Recalls 14-Ounce Children’s Sport Tumblers Due to Choking Hazard

The rivets on the handle can come loose, causing the handle to detach, posing a choking hazard for children.

Recalled Pressure Cooker, Model Number 93550 (KY-318B)
Tempo USA Recalls Ambiano Electric Pressure Cookers Due to Serious Burn Hazard, Multiple Burn Injuries Reported; Sold at ALDI

The pressure-cooker lid can be opened before sufficient steam pressure has been released, causing hot contents to escape and posing a risk of burn injuries to consumers.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

For lifesaving information:

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product