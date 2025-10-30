 Skip to main content

H-E-B Recalls 12-Pack Destination Holiday Glow Light Stick Bracelets Due to Skin Irritation Hazard

Name of Product:
Destination Holiday Glow Light Stick Bracelets
Hazard:

The green glow stick bracelet within the 12-pack container can leak, posing a skin irritation hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
October 30, 2025
Units:

About 6,600

Consumer Contact

H-E-B toll-free at 855-432-4438 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.heb.com and click on “Product Recalls” on the bottom of the page or https://newsroom.heb.com/heb-news/recalls/ for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Destination Holiday Glow Light Stick bracelets sold in a 12-pack container with UPC 9787014483. The bracelets were sold in green, red, pink, orange, yellow and blue colors. “Destination Holiday Bracelets” is printed on the product packaging. 

Remedy:

Consumers should not use the green bracelet sold as part of the 12-pack of bracelets and return the bracelet or container to H-E-B to receive a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received one report of a green bracelet leaking. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
H-E-B stores in Texas from September 2025 through October 2025 for about $1.
Importer(s):

H-E-B, LP, of San Antonio, Texas

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-057
