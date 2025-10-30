H-E-B Recalls 12-Pack Destination Holiday Glow Light Stick Bracelets Due to Skin Irritation Hazard

The green glow stick bracelet within the 12-pack container can leak, posing a skin irritation hazard.
About 6,600
H-E-B toll-free at 855-432-4438 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.heb.com and click on “Product Recalls” on the bottom of the page or https://newsroom.heb.com/heb-news/recalls/ for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Destination Holiday Glow Light Stick bracelets sold in a 12-pack container with UPC 9787014483. The bracelets were sold in green, red, pink, orange, yellow and blue colors. “Destination Holiday Bracelets” is printed on the product packaging.
Consumers should not use the green bracelet sold as part of the 12-pack of bracelets and return the bracelet or container to H-E-B to receive a full refund.
The firm has received one report of a green bracelet leaking. No injuries have been reported.
H-E-B, LP, of San Antonio, Texas
