EcoFlow Technology Recalls Delta Max 2000 Power Stations Due to Risk of Serious Burn Injury and Fire Hazard

The Power Stations may overheat and ignite, posing a risk of serious burn injury and fire hazard.
About 25,030
EcoFlow Technology toll-free at 833-424-4137 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at deltamax2000@ecoflow.com, or online at https://www.ecoflow.com/us/blog/ecoflow-delta-max-2000-recall-firmware-update or https://us.ecoflow.com and click on “IMPORTANT RECALL INFORMATION and Firmware Update” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves EcoFlow Delta Max 2000 Model EFD310 Power Stations. The recalled power stations are black and silver, with a rectangular LCD display screen on the front and six electrical outlets on the back. “ECOFLOW MAX” is printed on the right side. “EFD310” and “EcoFlow DELTA Max (2000)” are printed on the nameplate on the underside of the product.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Power Stations and contact EcoFlow Technology for instructions on installing a free repair in the form of a firmware update.
EcoFlow Technology has received six reports of the recalled Power Stations catching fire, with property damage totaling over $850,000.
EcoFlow Technology, Inc., of San Francisco, California
