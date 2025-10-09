 Skip to main content

EcoFlow Technology Recalls Delta Max 2000 Power Stations Due to Risk of Serious Burn Injury and Fire Hazard

  • Recalled EcoFlow Delta Max 2000 Model EFD310 Power Station
  • Nameplate on underside of recalled EcoFlow Delta Max 2000 Model EFD310 Power Station
Name of Product:
EcoFlow Delta Max 2000 Power Stations
Hazard:

The Power Stations may overheat and ignite, posing a risk of serious burn injury and fire hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
October 09, 2025
Units:

About 25,030

Consumer Contact

EcoFlow Technology toll-free at 833-424-4137 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at deltamax2000@ecoflow.com, or online at https://www.ecoflow.com/us/blog/ecoflow-delta-max-2000-recall-firmware-update or https://us.ecoflow.com and click on “IMPORTANT RECALL INFORMATION and Firmware Update” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves EcoFlow Delta Max 2000 Model EFD310 Power Stations. The recalled power stations are black and silver, with a rectangular LCD display screen on the front and six electrical outlets on the back. “ECOFLOW MAX” is printed on the right side. “EFD310” and “EcoFlow DELTA Max (2000)” are printed on the nameplate on the underside of the product.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Power Stations and contact EcoFlow Technology for instructions on installing a free repair in the form of a firmware update.

Incidents/Injuries:

EcoFlow Technology has received six reports of the recalled Power Stations catching fire, with property damage totaling over $850,000.

Sold At:
Costco.com, Amazon.com and Ecoflow.com from July 2022 through May 2025 for about $1,600.
Importer(s):

EcoFlow Technology, Inc., of San Francisco, California

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-010

Related Recalls

Recalled ESR HaloLock Kickstand Wireless Power Bank Model 2G505
ESR HaloLock Wireless Power Banks Recall Expanded to Include Additional Model Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Distributed by Waymeet

The lithium-ion battery in the recalled power banks can overheat and ignite, posing fire and burn hazards to consumers.

Recalled EcoFlow Delta Max 2000 Model EFD310 Power Station
EcoFlow Technology Recalls Delta Max 2000 Power Stations Due to Risk of Serious Burn Injury and Fire Hazard

The Power Stations may overheat and ignite, posing a risk of serious burn injury and fire hazard.

Recalled Kogalla rechargeable USB power banks - front
Zyntony Recalls Kogalla Power Banks Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Sold on Kogalla.com

The recalled power banks’ lithium-ion batteries can overheat and ignite, even when not in use, posing fire and burn hazards.

Recalled Arizer Solo II portable electronic vaporizer devices in Blue and Black
Arizer Solo II Portable Vaporizers Recalled Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Imported by 7111495 Canada

The internal lithium-ion battery can overheat, produce smoke, and/or eject material, posing fire and burn hazards.

Recalled IcyBreeze Buddy Portable Misting Fan in slate blue
IcyBreeze Cooling Recalls Portable Misting Fans Due to Fire Hazard

The misting fan can overheat while charging and ignite, posing a fire hazard. 

Recalled CT-ENERGY Lithium Coin Battery Charger with Rechargeable 2032 Batteries
CT-ENERGY Lithium Coin Battery Chargers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violations of Standard for Coin Battery Products and Statute for Battery Packaging; Imported by CT New Energy Technology

The recalled battery charger violates the mandatory standard for consumer products containing button cell or coin batteries because the charger has lithium coin batteries that can be accessed easily by children. In addition, the coin batteries provided with the battery charger are not in child-resistant packaging, and the packaging does not have the warnings as required by Reese’s Law. When button cell or coin batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns and death.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

For lifesaving information:

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product