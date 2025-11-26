Ebern Designs Ojaswi 12-Drawer Dressers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Tip-Over and Entrapment; Violates Mandatory Standard for Clothing Storage Units; Manufactured and Sold by Ebern Designs

The recalled dressers are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in serious injuries or death to children. The dressers violate the mandatory standard as required by the STURDY Act.
Ebern Designs via email at Ojaswi12Drecall@outlook.com.
Recall Details
This recall involves Ebern Designs Ojaswi 12-Drawer Dressers. The recalled dressers were sold in gray and white. They have a metal frame, wooden top, and 12 collapsable fabric drawers. The dressers measure about 39 inches by 43 inches by 12 inches and weigh about 31.7 pounds. “HD011BL-SL” or “HD011WH-SL” is printed on the product packaging.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled dressers if they are not anchored to the wall and place them in an area that children cannot access. Contact Ebern Designs for instructions on how to dispose of the dressers to receive a full refund. Consumers must submit a photo to Ojaswi12Drecall@outlook.com demonstrating disposal of the product.
