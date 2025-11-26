 Skip to main content

Ebern Designs Ojaswi 12-Drawer Dressers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Tip-Over and Entrapment; Violates Mandatory Standard for Clothing Storage Units; Manufactured and Sold by Ebern Designs

Name of Product:
Ebern Designs Ojaswi 12-Drawer Dressers
Hazard:

The recalled dressers are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in serious injuries or death to children. The dressers violate the mandatory standard as required by the STURDY Act.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
November 26, 2025
Units:

About 285

Consumer Contact

Ebern Designs via email at Ojaswi12Drecall@outlook.com.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Ebern Designs Ojaswi 12-Drawer Dressers. The recalled dressers were sold in gray and white. They have a metal frame, wooden top, and 12 collapsable fabric drawers.  The dressers measure about 39 inches by 43 inches by 12 inches and weigh about 31.7 pounds. “HD011BL-SL” or “HD011WH-SL” is printed on the product packaging.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled dressers if they are not anchored to the wall and place them in an area that children cannot access. Contact Ebern Designs for instructions on how to dispose of the dressers to receive a full refund. Consumers must submit a photo to Ojaswi12Drecall@outlook.com demonstrating disposal of the product.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported.

Sold Online At:
Wayfair.com from January 2025 through October 2025 for about $75.
Manufacturer(s):
Ji Nan BinCai E-Commerce Co., Ltd. dba Ebern Designs, of China
Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-107

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

For lifesaving information:

