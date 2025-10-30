 Skip to main content

DINBooonLUX 12-Inch Full Size Mattresses Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fire; Violates Mandatory Standard for Mattress Flammability; Sold on Amazon by DINBooonLUX

  • Recalled DINBooonLUX 12-Inch Full Size Hybrid Mattress
  • Labeling on the side seam of Mattress
Name of Product:
DINBooonLUX 12-Inch Full Size Hybrid Mattresses
Hazard:

The mattresses violate the mandatory flammability standard, posing a risk of serious injury or death from fire.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
October 30, 2025
Units:

About 200

Consumer Contact

DINBooonLUX by email at Dingbangrecall2025@outlook.com.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves DINBooonLUX 12-Inch Full Size Hybrid Mattresses. The mattresses are 12 inches thick and were sold in full size. They have a white top and blue sides. “DINBooonLUX” is printed on a blue label on one side of the mattress. “Factory#2023KZF”, Date of Manufacture in MMYYYY format, and “Model: ZC-A-12F” are printed on a white label on the mattress.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled mattress and contact DINBooonLUX for a full refund. Consumers should write “Recalled” on the mattress with a permanent marker, email a photo of the marked mattress to Dingbangrecall2025@outlook.com and certify disposal. Upon receipt of the photo and certification of disposal, consumers will be issued a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

None Reported

Sold At:
Amazon from February 2025 through September 2025 for about $160.
Retailer:

Huizhou Dingbang E-Commerce Co., Ltd. dba DINBooonLUX, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-063

