DINBooonLUX 12-Inch Full Size Mattresses Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fire; Violates Mandatory Standard for Mattress Flammability; Sold on Amazon by DINBooonLUX

The mattresses violate the mandatory flammability standard, posing a risk of serious injury or death from fire.
About 200
DINBooonLUX by email at Dingbangrecall2025@outlook.com.
This recall involves DINBooonLUX 12-Inch Full Size Hybrid Mattresses. The mattresses are 12 inches thick and were sold in full size. They have a white top and blue sides. “DINBooonLUX” is printed on a blue label on one side of the mattress. “Factory#2023KZF”, Date of Manufacture in MMYYYY format, and “Model: ZC-A-12F” are printed on a white label on the mattress.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled mattress and contact DINBooonLUX for a full refund. Consumers should write “Recalled” on the mattress with a permanent marker, email a photo of the marked mattress to Dingbangrecall2025@outlook.com and certify disposal. Upon receipt of the photo and certification of disposal, consumers will be issued a full refund.
None Reported
Huizhou Dingbang E-Commerce Co., Ltd. dba DINBooonLUX, of China
