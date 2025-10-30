Crate & Barrel Recalls Ana Dining Chairs Due to Fall Hazard

The legs of the dining chair can break, posing a fall hazard.
About 54,930 (In addition, about 3,160 were sold in Canada)
Crate & Barrel toll-free at 800-451-8217 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Saturday and Sunday, email at recall@createandbarrel.com or online at https://www.crateandbarrel.com/customer-service/product-recalls or www.crateandbarrel.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page.
Recall Details
This recall involves Crate & Barrel Ana Dining Chairs with SKU numbers: 108-976, 109-100, 109-117, 109-123, 121-287, 436-035, 436-074, 436-096, 436-123, 686-763, 686-774, 387-127, 387-135, 387-141 and 387-166. The SKU is located on the underside of the chair seat. The recall does not apply to chair models sold after January 23, 2025. The recalled chairs were sold in charcoal, gray, ivory, navy, gray velvet, camel velvet, and olive-green velvet.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled dining chair and contact Crate & Barrel to obtain a free replacement chair and coordinate a free pick up of the recalled chair.
The firm has received 149 reports of chair legs breaking, including 10 reports of injuries to the head, back, arms and face.
Euromarket Designs, Inc., dba Crate & Barrel, of Northbrook, Illinois
