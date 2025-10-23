Cranach Hardware Recalls Tip Restraint Kits Due to Tip-Over Hazard; Manufactured by Cranach Hardware

The recalled plastic tip restraint kits (also referred to as furniture straps) can break or degrade, posing tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in serious injuries or death to children or elderly consumers interacting with furniture that is secured to the wall with the defective plastic tip restraints.
About 55,170
Cranach Hardware toll-free at 888-798-9487 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at info@cranach-hardware.com or online at www.cranach-hardware.com/recalls.html or go to www.cranach-hardware.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves defective plastic tip restraint kits (also referred to as furniture straps) manufactured by Cranach Hardware. The recalled tip restraint kits contain two white plastic brackets/mounts (one for connection to furniture and the other for connection to the wall), a white plastic cable zip tie, two different pairs of screws (one longer than the other), and two drywall anchors.
The plastic in the brackets/mounts and the cable zip tie can break or degrade over time, which could lead to furniture tipping over if a consumer interacts with furniture that was secured by the recalled product. CPSC testing revealed that the recalled plastic tip restraints failed to meet the requirements of ASTM F3096-23, the industry standard for tip restraints.
Young children or elderly adults could be severely injured if interacting with furniture that is secured to the wall with these defective plastic tip restraints.
CPSC’s Anchor It! website, https://www.anchorit.gov/, has free, downloadable educational materials available to the public, including important instructions for properly anchoring furniture to prevent tip-overs.
Consumers should stop using Cranach Hardware plastic tip restraints immediately and contact Cranach Hardware for a free replacement tip restraint kit made of stainless steel. Keep children away from the unit while waiting for a replacement tip restraint kit. Consumers will need to provide photographic evidence of destruction or disposal of the product to receive a replacement tip restraint kit from Cranach Hardware.
CPSC is aware of at least 115 incidents where consumers reported that the defective plastic tip restraint kits broke, including six reported tip-over incidents. No injuries have been reported.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning consumers to immediately stop using defective plastic tip restraint kits (also referred to as furniture straps) manufactured by Cranach Hardware because the plastic can break or degrade over time. This could lead to furniture tipping over if a child interacts with furniture that was secured by this product. CPSC testing revealed that these defective plastic tip restraints failed to meet the requirements of ASTM F3096-23, the industry standard for tip restraints.
This is a hidden defect because consumers who purchase and install this product may be under a false sense of security that their furniture is safe from a tip-over incident. CPSC is aware of at least 115 incidents where consumers reported that the defective plastic tip restraint kits broke, including six reported tip-over incidents.
Consumers should be aware that a young child could be severely injured if interacting with furniture that is secured to the wall with these defective plastic tip restraints.
The defective tip restraint kits contained two plastic brackets, one for connection to furniture and the other for connection to the wall, a plastic cable zip tie, two different pairs of screws, one longer than the other, and two drywall anchors.
These defective plastic tip restraint kits have been sold on Amazon.com for between $6 and $30 (depending on the number of units in the package).
The manufacturer, Cranach Hardware, of China, has not responded to a request for an acceptable recall.
These products were manufactured in China.
CPSC urges consumers to immediately stop using, remove from furniture and dispose of these defective plastic tip restraints. Consumers should secure their furniture with tip restraints that are compliant with industry standard ASTM F3096-23.
CPSC’s Anchor It! website, https://www.anchorit.gov/, has free, downloadable educational materials available to the public, including important instructions for properly anchoring furniture to prevent tip-overs.
Report any incidents involving injury or product defect to CPSC at www.SaferProducts.gov.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our email alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, BlueSky, Threads, LinkedIn and Truth Social.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist.