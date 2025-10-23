Cranach Hardware Recalls Tip Restraint Kits Due to Tip-Over Hazard; Manufactured by Cranach Hardware

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning consumers to immediately stop using defective plastic tip restraint kits (also referred to as furniture straps) manufactured by Cranach Hardware because the plastic can break or degrade over time. This could lead to furniture tipping over if a child interacts with furniture that was secured by this product. CPSC testing revealed that these defective plastic tip restraints failed to meet the requirements of ASTM F3096-23, the industry standard for tip restraints.

This is a hidden defect because consumers who purchase and install this product may be under a false sense of security that their furniture is safe from a tip-over incident. CPSC is aware of at least 115 incidents where consumers reported that the defective plastic tip restraint kits broke, including six reported tip-over incidents.

Consumers should be aware that a young child could be severely injured if interacting with furniture that is secured to the wall with these defective plastic tip restraints.

The defective tip restraint kits contained two plastic brackets, one for connection to furniture and the other for connection to the wall, a plastic cable zip tie, two different pairs of screws, one longer than the other, and two drywall anchors.

These defective plastic tip restraint kits have been sold on Amazon.com for between $6 and $30 (depending on the number of units in the package).

The manufacturer, Cranach Hardware, of China, has not responded to a request for an acceptable recall.

These products were manufactured in China.

CPSC urges consumers to immediately stop using, remove from furniture and dispose of these defective plastic tip restraints. Consumers should secure their furniture with tip restraints that are compliant with industry standard ASTM F3096-23.

CPSC’s Anchor It! website, https://www.anchorit.gov/ , has free, downloadable educational materials available to the public, including important instructions for properly anchoring furniture to prevent tip-overs.