BISSELL Recalls Over One Million Steam Shot OmniReach Steam Cleaners Due to Risk of Serious Burn Hazard from Attachments

The recalled steam cleaners’ attachments can unexpectedly detach from the steam cleaners and expel hot water or steam onto users during use, posing a serious burn hazard.
About 1.7 million (In addition, about 96,000 were sold in Canada)
Contact BISSELL toll-free at 855-417-7001 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Saturday, email RecallNA@bissell.com or online at www.steamshot2026.com or www.BISSELL.com and click on “Product Recalls” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves certain BISSELL Steam Shot OmniReach and Omni handheld steam cleaners with attachments. The affected model numbers are 4155, 4155L, 4155W, 4155G, 4155D, 4155J, 4155Y, 4155P, 4171, 4171L, 4171W, and 4171F. The model numbers are located on the product rating label on the bottom of the unit. The recalled units were sold in green, gray, white, blue, and dark blue. Depending on the model, the products include an accessory nozzle, grout brush, round detail brushes, flat scraping tool, and angle concentrator tool, and may also include an extension hose, fabric steamer and steam squeegee. The attachments and the hose are gray in color.
Consumers should stop using the recalled steam cleaner attachments immediately and contact BISSELL to receive free new attachments. Consumers should visit www.steamshot2026.com to register for the recall and for instructions on how to participate in the recall, including how to upload a photo showing the original attachment accessories have been disposed of in the trash.
BISSELL has received 206 reports of hot water or steam unexpectedly escaping from the steam cleaners’ attachments, including 161 reports of burn injuries with a report of one second degree burn.
BISSELL Homecare Inc. of Grand Rapids, Michigan
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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