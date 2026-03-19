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Wagner Spray Tech Recalls 900 Series Power Steamers Due to Burn Hazard

  • Recalled Wagner Model 905e Auto Steamer, pictured with included accessories
  • Recalled Wagner Model 915e Power Steamer, pictured with included accessories
  • Recalled Wagner Model 925e Elite Steamer, pictured with included accessories
Name of Product:
Wagner 900 Series Power Steamers
Hazard:

The attached hose can get excessively hot and the nozzle/gun can expel hot water during use and after the trigger is engaged, posing a serious burn hazard to consumers. 

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
March 19, 2026
Units:

About 700,000 (In addition, about 8,000 in Canada) 

Consumer Contact

Wagner toll-free at 800 962-6118 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at us-wagnerrecall@wagner-group.com or online at www.wagnerspraytech.com/900-series-recall or go to www.wagnerspraytech.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Wagner 900 Series power steamers. Models 905e Auto Steamer, 915e On-Demand Power Steamer, and 925e Steam Machine Elite Steamer are included in this recall. All steamer models contain the same base steamer but include different accessories. The steamers include a yellow and black pressurized boiler base with “Wagner” written on the sides of the product. The model number may also appear on the sides of the product. The base also contains a clear storage compartment for accessories, a handle, wheels, an eight-foot-long black steam hose, and a nozzle/gun with trigger to start and stop the steam.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled steamers immediately and contact Wagner for a free repair kit consisting of a hose sleeve, nozzle cover and funnel. 

Incidents/Injuries:

Wagner has received at least 156 incidents involving the hose getting too hot or the nozzle/gun expelling hot water. This includes over 50 reported burn injuries to consumers’ arms, hands, feet, and face, many of which resulted in first- or second-degree burns.

Sold At:
The Home Depot, Lowe’s, Walmart, Target, HSN and QVC, and online at Amazon.com and www.wagnerspraytech.com from November 2018 to March 2026 for between $130 and $200.
Importer(s):

Wagner Spray Tech Corp. of Plymouth, Minnesota

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-328

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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