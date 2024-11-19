Avenco and Novilla Mattresses Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fire; Violates Mandatory Flammability Standard for Mattresses; Manufactured by PT Champion

The mattresses violate mandatory flammability standards for mattresses, posing a risk of serious injury or death from fire.
PT Champion by email at recall@champmattress.com, or online at https://www.novilla.net/pages/recall or https://www.avencohome.com/pages/recall or https://www.novilla.net or https://www.avencohome.com and click “Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves mattresses marketed by the Avenco and Novilla brands. The recalled mattresses were sold in various thicknesses, including 6, 10, 12, and 14 inches, and were sold in various sizes, including twin, full, queen and king. The mattresses are white and have an accent color around the side of the mattress of light gray, dark gray, or navy, depending on the model. The name “PT Champion”, the manufacture date, the model, the prototype IDs, thickness and size of each mattress are printed in black letters on a sewn-in white label located on one side of the mattress. The manufacture date is in the format: YYYYMMDD-GJ and the models are: A-M02822-10-Q-2, A-M02822-12-K-2, B-M02901-14-Q-1, B-M02905-6-T, or N-M02043-12-F-2. Some of the Avenco mattresses have a navy tag sewn into the side of the mattress. Some of the Novilla mattresses have a green tag sewn into the side of the mattress.
|Brand
|Affected Model
|Thickness (in inches)
|Width
|Recalled Manufacturing Dates
|Avenco
|A-M02822-10-Q-2
|10
|Queen
20241119-GJ
20241121-GJ
20241123-GJ
|Avenco
|A-M02822-12-K-2
|12
|King
20241204-GJ
20241216-GJ
|Avenco/Novilla
|B-M02901-14-Q-1
|14
|Queen
20241207-GJ
20241208-GJ
20241217-GJ
20241218-GJ
20241220-GJ
|Avenco/Novilla
|B-M02905-6-T
|6
|Twin
20241217-GJ
20241224-GJ
20250108-GJ
20250109-GJ
|Novilla
|N-M02043-12-F-2
|12
|Full
20241203-GJ
20241204-GJ
20241207-GJ
Consumers should stop using the mattress immediately and contact PT Champion to receive a free fitted cover to put over their mattress, which will bring the mattress into compliance with mandatory flammability standards.
None reported
