 Skip to main content

Avenco and Novilla Mattresses Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fire; Violates Mandatory Flammability Standard for Mattresses; Manufactured by PT Champion

  • Recalled Avenco A-M02822-10-Q-2 Mattress
  • Recalled Avenco A-M02822-12-K-2 Mattress
  • Recalled Avenco & Novilla B-M02901-14-Q-1 Mattress
  • Recalled Avenco & Novilla B-M02905-6-T Mattress
  • Recalled Novilla N-M02043-12-F-2 Mattress
  • Labeling on the side seam of Mattress
Name of Product:
Avenco and Novilla Mattresses
Hazard:

The mattresses violate mandatory flammability standards for mattresses, posing a risk of serious injury or death from fire.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
October 30, 2025
Units:

About 5,340

Consumer Contact

PT Champion by email at recall@champmattress.com, or online at https://www.novilla.net/pages/recall or https://www.avencohome.com/pages/recall or https://www.novilla.net or https://www.avencohome.com and click “Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves mattresses marketed by the Avenco and Novilla brands. The recalled mattresses were sold in various thicknesses, including 6, 10, 12, and 14 inches, and were sold in various sizes, including twin, full, queen and king. The mattresses are white and have an accent color around the side of the mattress of light gray, dark gray, or navy, depending on the model. The name “PT Champion”, the manufacture date, the model, the prototype IDs, thickness and size of each mattress are printed in black letters on a sewn-in white label located on one side of the mattress. The manufacture date is in the format: YYYYMMDD-GJ and the models are: A-M02822-10-Q-2, A-M02822-12-K-2, B-M02901-14-Q-1, B-M02905-6-T, or N-M02043-12-F-2. Some of the Avenco mattresses have a navy tag sewn into the side of the mattress. Some of the Novilla mattresses have a green tag sewn into the side of the mattress. 

 

BrandAffected Model Thickness (in inches)WidthRecalled Manufacturing Dates 
AvencoA-M02822-10-Q-210Queen

20241119-GJ

20241121-GJ

20241123-GJ

AvencoA-M02822-12-K-212King

20241204-GJ

20241216-GJ

Avenco/NovillaB-M02901-14-Q-114Queen

20241207-GJ

20241208-GJ

20241217-GJ

20241218-GJ

20241220-GJ

Avenco/NovillaB-M02905-6-T6Twin

20241217-GJ

20241224-GJ

20250108-GJ

20250109-GJ

NovillaN-M02043-12-F-212Full

20241203-GJ

20241204-GJ

20241207-GJ

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the mattress immediately and contact PT Champion to receive a free fitted cover to put over their mattress, which will bring the mattress into compliance with mandatory flammability standards.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Online At:
Amazon.com, Avencohome.com, and Novilla.net from January 2025 through April 2025 for between $85 to $265.
Manufacturer(s):
PT Champion Mattress Indonesia Manufacturing, of Indonesia
Manufactured In:
Indonesia
Recall number:
26-062

Related Recalls

Recalled WLIVE Fabric 16-Drawer Dresser in Rustic Brown Wood Grain Print
WLIVE Fabric Drawer Dressers Recall Expanded to Include 16-Drawer Dressers Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Tip-Over and Entrapment; Violates Mandatory Standard for Clothing Storage Units; Sold on Amazon by WLIVE

The recalled dressers are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in injuries or death to children. The dressers violate the mandatory standard as required by the STURDY Act.

Recalled Avenco A-M02822-10-Q-2 Mattress
Avenco and Novilla Mattresses Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fire; Violates Mandatory Flammability Standard for Mattresses; Manufactured by PT Champion

The mattresses violate mandatory flammability standards for mattresses, posing a risk of serious injury or death from fire.

Recalled DINBooonLUX 12-Inch Full Size Hybrid Mattress
DINBooonLUX 12-Inch Full Size Mattresses Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fire; Violates Mandatory Standard for Mattress Flammability; Sold on Amazon by DINBooonLUX

The mattresses violate the mandatory flammability standard, posing a risk of serious injury or death from fire.

Recalled Halloween-themed Skeleton Wax Candle
The Kroger Co. Recalls Halloween-Themed Skeleton Wax Candles Due to Fire Hazard

The candle contains ornaments that are flammable, posing fire and burn hazards.

Recalled YaFiti 12-Drawer Rustic Brown Dresser (front view)
YaFiti Fabric 12-Drawer Dressers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Tip-Over and Entrapment; Violates Mandatory Standard for Clothing Storage Units; Sold on Amazon by YaFiti

The recalled dressers are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in serious injuries or death to children. The dressers violate the mandatory standard required by the STURDY Act.

Recalled Crate & Barrel Ana Dining Chairs
Crate & Barrel Recalls Ana Dining Chairs Due to Fall Hazard

The legs of the dining chair can break, posing a fall hazard.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

For lifesaving information:

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product