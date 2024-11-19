Avenco and Novilla Mattresses Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fire; Violates Mandatory Flammability Standard for Mattresses; Manufactured by PT Champion

Description:

This recall involves mattresses marketed by the Avenco and Novilla brands. The recalled mattresses were sold in various thicknesses, including 6, 10, 12, and 14 inches, and were sold in various sizes, including twin, full, queen and king. The mattresses are white and have an accent color around the side of the mattress of light gray, dark gray, or navy, depending on the model. The name “PT Champion”, the manufacture date, the model, the prototype IDs, thickness and size of each mattress are printed in black letters on a sewn-in white label located on one side of the mattress. The manufacture date is in the format: YYYYMMDD-GJ and the models are: A-M02822-10-Q-2, A-M02822-12-K-2, B-M02901-14-Q-1, B-M02905-6-T, or N-M02043-12-F-2. Some of the Avenco mattresses have a navy tag sewn into the side of the mattress. Some of the Novilla mattresses have a green tag sewn into the side of the mattress.