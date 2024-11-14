woom Bikes USA Recalls Children’s OFF, OFF AIR and ORIGINAL 6 Bicycles Due to Fall and Crash Hazards

The crank can break, due to fatigue fractures, causing the rider to lose control, posing fall and crash hazards.
About 2,500
woom Bikes USA toll-free at 855-966-6872 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday, or email at productsafetyUS@woom.com, or online at https://faq.us.woombikes.com/category/88-recall-notice or www.woom.com/en_US/ and click on “Safety and Recalls” at the bottom of the page and to register for the recall using the online crank checker tool.
Recall Details
This recall involves the ORIGINAL 6 bicycles from model years 2016 to 2020 and OFF 5 & OFF AIR 5 and OFF 6 & OFF AIR 6 bicycles from model years 2019 to 2020. The bikes are designed for children between 10 and 14 years old. “woom” is displayed on the sides of the downtube in white letters. It is also visible on the front of the headtube. The ORIGINAL 6 bikes were sold in red, green, blue, purple, and yellow colors. The OFF mountain bikes were available in black frames with silver forks.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bicycles and contact woom bikes USA for instructions on how to get a free replacement crankset. Consumers can use the online crank checker tool found at woom.com to determine if their bicycle is affected by the recall. Consumers with affected cranksets will be sent a free replacement that must be installed by a bike repair technician at their preferred bike shop. Reimbursement in the way of a check will be issued for the consumer's crank replacement expense upon submission of the repair receipt. All known purchasers are being contacted directly by woom.
The firm has received five reports of the crank breaking, including one report of an injury to a child.
woom Bike USA LLC, of Austin, Texas
