woom Bikes USA Recalls Children’s OFF, OFF AIR and ORIGINAL 6 Bicycles Due to Fall and Crash Hazards

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bicycles and contact woom bikes USA for instructions on how to get a free replacement crankset. Consumers can use the online crank checker tool found at woom.com to determine if their bicycle is affected by the recall. Consumers with affected cranksets will be sent a free replacement that must be installed by a bike repair technician at their preferred bike shop. Reimbursement in the way of a check will be issued for the consumer's crank replacement expense upon submission of the repair receipt. All known purchasers are being contacted directly by woom.