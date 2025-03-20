 Skip to main content

Kimpex Recalls Snowmobile Ski and Adaptor Kits Due to Crash Hazard and Risk of Serious Injury

Name of Product:
Kimpex Ski and Adaptor Kits
Hazard:

The skis can detach from the snowmobile, posing a crash hazard and risk of serious injury.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
March 20, 2025
Units:

About 1,980 (In addition, 2,600 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Kimpex Inc. at 800-561-6461 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at service@kimpex.com, or online at https://www.kimpex.com/en-us/page/safety-recalls or www.kimpex.com and click on “Safety Recalls” for more information. The firm is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Kimpex Rush and Kimpex Arrow II Ski Kits and Kimpex Rush and Kimpex Arrow II adaptor kits. The recalled kits are used to replace the skis on snowmobiles and were sold in red, green, yellow, white, black and blue. “Kimpex” is stamped on both sides of the snowmobile’s ski handles. 

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using snowmobiles equipped with the recalled Kimpex ski kits and adaptor kits, and contact a Kimpex dealer for a free repair kit.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received two reports of the skis falling off snowmobiles. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Kimpex USA dealers nationwide and online at Kimpex.com and other websites from April 2022 through January 2025 for between $300 and $500 for the Kimpex Rush and Kimpex Arrow II Ski Kits, and about $23 for the Ski Adaptor Kits.
Manufacturer(s):
Kimpex Inc., of Drummondville, Canada
Distributor(s):
Kimpex (U.S.A.) Ltd., of Champlain, New York
Manufactured In:
Canada (ski kits)
China (adaptor kits)
Recall number:
25-186
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:

