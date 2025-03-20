Kimpex Recalls Snowmobile Ski and Adaptor Kits Due to Crash Hazard and Risk of Serious Injury

The skis can detach from the snowmobile, posing a crash hazard and risk of serious injury.
About 1,980 (In addition, 2,600 were sold in Canada)
Kimpex Inc. at 800-561-6461 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at service@kimpex.com, or online at https://www.kimpex.com/en-us/page/safety-recalls or www.kimpex.com and click on “Safety Recalls” for more information. The firm is contacting all known purchasers directly.
Recall Details
This recall involves Kimpex Rush and Kimpex Arrow II Ski Kits and Kimpex Rush and Kimpex Arrow II adaptor kits. The recalled kits are used to replace the skis on snowmobiles and were sold in red, green, yellow, white, black and blue. “Kimpex” is stamped on both sides of the snowmobile’s ski handles.
Consumers should immediately stop using snowmobiles equipped with the recalled Kimpex ski kits and adaptor kits, and contact a Kimpex dealer for a free repair kit.
The firm has received two reports of the skis falling off snowmobiles. No injuries have been reported.
China (adaptor kits)
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our email alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, BlueSky, Threads and LinkedIn.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist.