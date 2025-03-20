 Skip to main content

Tzumi Electronics Recalls FitRx SmartBell XL Quick-Select Adjustable Dumbbells Due to Impact Injury Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Walmart.com

  • Recalled FitRx SmartBell XL, Quick-Select Adjustable Dumbbell (10-90 lbs.), Model 9034
  • Location of model number and serial number on the side of the unit’s storage tray
Name of Product:
FitRx SmartBell XL Quick-Select 10-90 lbs. Adjustable Dumbbells
Hazard:

Weight plates can dislodge from the dumbbell handle during use, posing an impact hazard to consumers.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
March 20, 2025
Units:

About 12,400

Consumer Contact

Tzumi Electronics toll-free at 866-363-2237 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at XLRecall@tzumi.com, or online at www.myfitrx.com/Recall or www.fitrxrecovery.comand click on “RECALL” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves FitRx SmartBell XL Quick-Select Adjustable Dumbbells (10-90 lbs.), Model 9034, with serial number KK23289034. The dumbbells were sold in black with red accents and include handles, weight plates and a molded plastic storage tray. The dumbbells adjust from 10 to 90 pounds, in five-pound increments, by turning the handle to the desired weight, while the dumbbell is nested in the storage tray. The model number and serial number are located on the side of the unit’s storage tray. “FitRx” is printed on the storage tray and on the dumbbell handles.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled adjustable dumbbells and contact Tzumi Electronics for a free repair consisting of a new dumbbell handle and storage tray.

Incidents/Injuries:

There have been more than 60 reports of weight plates dislodging during use, which have been linked to at least seven injuries, including bruises, contusions and abrasions.

Sold At:
Exclusively online at www.walmart.com from September 2023 through June 2024 for between $150 and $200.
Importer(s):

Tzumi Electronics Inc., of New York

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-184

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

