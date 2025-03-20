Tzumi Electronics Recalls FitRx SmartBell XL Quick-Select Adjustable Dumbbells Due to Impact Injury Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Walmart.com

Weight plates can dislodge from the dumbbell handle during use, posing an impact hazard to consumers.
About 12,400
Tzumi Electronics toll-free at 866-363-2237 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at XLRecall@tzumi.com, or online at www.myfitrx.com/Recall or www.fitrxrecovery.comand click on “RECALL” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves FitRx SmartBell XL Quick-Select Adjustable Dumbbells (10-90 lbs.), Model 9034, with serial number KK23289034. The dumbbells were sold in black with red accents and include handles, weight plates and a molded plastic storage tray. The dumbbells adjust from 10 to 90 pounds, in five-pound increments, by turning the handle to the desired weight, while the dumbbell is nested in the storage tray. The model number and serial number are located on the side of the unit’s storage tray. “FitRx” is printed on the storage tray and on the dumbbell handles.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled adjustable dumbbells and contact Tzumi Electronics for a free repair consisting of a new dumbbell handle and storage tray.
There have been more than 60 reports of weight plates dislodging during use, which have been linked to at least seven injuries, including bruises, contusions and abrasions.
Tzumi Electronics Inc., of New York
