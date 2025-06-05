ZRWD Infant Swings Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Suffocation Hazard; Multiple Federal Safety Violations; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by ZRWD

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled infant swings and contact ZRWD for a full refund. Consumers should send a photo of the swing cover cut in half and of the swing with “Recalled” written with permanent marker on its base to zrwdrecall@163.comand then dispose of the swing. ZRWD and Amazon are contacting all known purchasers directly.

Note: Button cell and coin batteries are hazardous. Batteries should be disposed of or recycled by following local procedures for hazardous household waste, not in the trash.