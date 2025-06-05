ZRWD Infant Swings Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Suffocation Hazard; Multiple Federal Safety Violations; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by ZRWD

The swings pose a deadly suffocation risk because they were marketed for infant sleep and they have an incline angle greater than 10 degrees, in violation of the CPSC’s Infant Sleep Products Standard and Safe Sleep for Babies Act. The swings also fail to meet mandatory warning requirements under the swing standard. In addition, the remote control for the swing contains a lithium coin battery and the products are missing the required warnings and instructions for consumer products containing button cell and coin batteries under Reese’s Law. When button cell or coin batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns and death.
About 3,540
ZRWD via email at zrwdrecall@163.com.
This recall involves ZRWD infant swings with model number S0008A. The swings were sold in gray and white fabric with a black base, and blue and while fabric with a white base. The swing includes a remote control with a lithium CR 2025 3v button cell battery, two plush toys (moon and star) and an activity tray.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled infant swings and contact ZRWD for a full refund. Consumers should send a photo of the swing cover cut in half and of the swing with “Recalled” written with permanent marker on its base to zrwdrecall@163.comand then dispose of the swing. ZRWD and Amazon are contacting all known purchasers directly.
Note: Button cell and coin batteries are hazardous. Batteries should be disposed of or recycled by following local procedures for hazardous household waste, not in the trash.
None reported
Fuzhouwanhonggongyipinyouxiangongsi, dba ZRWD, of China
