YooxArmor Multi-Purpose Kids’ Helmets Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Head Injury; Violates Mandatory Standard for Bicycle Helmets; Sold on Amazon by YooxArmor

  • Recalled YooxArmor Multi-Purpose Helmet (front view)
  • Recalled YooxArmor Multi-Purpose Helmet (side view)
  • Recalled YooxArmor Multi-Purpose Helmet (side view)
  • Recalled YooxArmor Multi-Purpose Helmet (rear view)
Name of Product:
YooxArmor Multi-Purpose Kids’ Helmets
Hazard:

The recalled kids’ helmets violate the mandatory safety standard for bicycle helmets because the helmets do not comply with the impact attenuation, positional stability, labeling and certification requirements. The helmets can fail to protect the user in the event of a crash, posing a serious risk of injury or death due to head injury.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
September 18, 2025
Units:

About 1,780

Consumer Contact

Email YooxArmor at service@yooxarmor.com or on Amazon Seller Profile: YooxArmor for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves YooxArmor multi-purpose kids’ helmets. The recalled helmets were sold in size small (S). The helmets were sold in pink with a unicorn, rainbow and star print with black padding, black straps, and a black and red buckle with a black chin pad. The helmets have a black and red plastic knob at the back of the helmet for adjusting the fitting. “YooxArmor” is printed on the back of the helmet.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled kids’ helmets and contact YooxArmor for a full refund. Consumers should destroy the recalled helmet by cutting the straps off the helmet. Consumers can upload photos of the helmet with the straps cut off to service@yooxarmor.com to obtain a refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Amazon from October 2024 through July 2025 for about $30.
Retailer:

Yiwu Shi Yuxing Keji Youxiangongsi, dba YooxArmor, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-472

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

