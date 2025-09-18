YooxArmor Multi-Purpose Kids’ Helmets Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Head Injury; Violates Mandatory Standard for Bicycle Helmets; Sold on Amazon by YooxArmor

The recalled kids’ helmets violate the mandatory safety standard for bicycle helmets because the helmets do not comply with the impact attenuation, positional stability, labeling and certification requirements. The helmets can fail to protect the user in the event of a crash, posing a serious risk of injury or death due to head injury.
About 1,780
Email YooxArmor at service@yooxarmor.com or on Amazon Seller Profile: YooxArmor for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves YooxArmor multi-purpose kids’ helmets. The recalled helmets were sold in size small (S). The helmets were sold in pink with a unicorn, rainbow and star print with black padding, black straps, and a black and red buckle with a black chin pad. The helmets have a black and red plastic knob at the back of the helmet for adjusting the fitting. “YooxArmor” is printed on the back of the helmet.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled kids’ helmets and contact YooxArmor for a full refund. Consumers should destroy the recalled helmet by cutting the straps off the helmet. Consumers can upload photos of the helmet with the straps cut off to service@yooxarmor.com to obtain a refund.
None reported
Yiwu Shi Yuxing Keji Youxiangongsi, dba YooxArmor, of China
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our email alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, BlueSky, Threads, LinkedIn and Truth Social.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist.