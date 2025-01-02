Yaomiao Children’s Jewelry Sets Recalled Due to Risk of Lead and Cadmium Poisoning; Violations of the Federal Lead Content Ban and Federal Hazardous Substances Act; Sold Exclusively on Amazon by LordRoads

The recalled jewelry sets contain levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban and levels of cadmium that are prohibited in children’s products by the Federal Hazardous Substances Act. Lead and cadmium are toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health effects.
About 6,900
This recall involves three Yaomiao-branded children’s jewelry sets. The sets have between three and 12 pieces of jewelry each. The jewelry is silver colored with multicolored gems shaped as a unicorn, a butterfly, a heart, a turtle, a star, or a rainbow with a cloud. Each set comes packaged individually in small plastic bags inside a lavender box with “A Special Gift for the Charming You” printed on it. “Yaomiao” appears on the box’s plastic wrap.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled jewelry sets, take them away from children and contact LordRoads for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to dispose of the recalled jewelry sets and send a photo of the disposed sets to simlordroadple@163.com. LordRoads and Amazon are contacting all known purchasers directly.
Wuhannuoyunxindianzikejiyouxiangongsi, (dba LordRoads), of China
