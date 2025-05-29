 Skip to main content

WeHwupe Adult Portable Bed Rails Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Asphyxiation Hazards; Violation of Federal Regulations for Adult Portable Bed Rails; Sold on Amazon.com and Walmart.com by WeHwupe Store

  • Recalled WeHwupe Adult Portable Bed Rails Model BRX-8002
  • Recalled WeHwupe Adult Portable Bed Rails Model BRX-8003
  • Recalled WeHwupe Adult Portable Bed Rails Model BRX-8002 Assembly Instructions
  • Recalled WeHwupe Adult Portable Bed Rails Model BRX-8003 Assembly Instructions
Name of Product:
WeHwupe Adult Portable Bed Rails
Hazard:

The recalled bed rails violate federal regulations for adult portable bed rails, posing a serious entrapment hazard and risk of death by asphyxiation. When the bed rails are attached to a bed, users can become entrapped within the bed rail or between the bed rail and the side of the mattress. In addition, the bed rails do not bear the required hazard warning labels.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
May 29, 2025
Units:

About 94,800

Consumer Contact

WeHwupe Store toll-free at 888-438-3220 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at wehwupestore@163.com, or online at https://chunqushop.com/wehwupe-bed-rail-safety-recall/ or https://chunqushop.com and click “Product Recall” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves WeHwupe branded adult portable bed rails, models BRX-8002 and BRX-8003, sold for use on adult beds. The bed rails are not labeled with the model numbers. The model numbers may be found on the assembly instructions, if retained. Both bed support railings are made of white metal tubing with a rounded gray foam rubber grip handle and a fabric pouch. Model BRX-8002 measures 22 inches wide with an adjustable height between 18.8 to 21.5 inches. Model BRX-8003 has two support legs and measures 23.6 inches wide with an adjustable height between 20.2 to 22.6 inches.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled adult portable bed rails immediately and contact WeHwupe Store to obtain a free replacement. Consumers should follow these disposal steps: 

  1. Remove the upper rail, connecting rails, bottom rail and legs (if present).
  2. Write “RECALLED” on the upper and bottom rails with a permanent marker.
  3. Using scissors, cut the black fabric mesh bag off the upper rail and cut the black safety strap in half (if present).   
  4. Write the buyer’s name on a piece of paper next to the disassembled product.
  5. Consumers should take a photo and upload it online at https://chunqushop.com/wehwupe-bed-rail-safety-recall.
  6. Dispose of the recalled product in accordance with local requirements. 

Consumers who have difficulty with any disposal step or need additional instruction should contact WeHwupe Store. WeHwupe Store is also contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received one report involving the BRX-8002 model bed rail, which broke during use, resulting in a fall injury.

Sold At:
Online at Amazon.com and Walmart.com from September 2023 through January 2025 for between $33 and $43.
Manufacturer(s):
Nanjing Chunqu Clothing Co. Ltd., of China
Retailer:

Nan Jing Chun Qu Fu Shi You Xian Gong Si, dba WeHwupe Store, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-302

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

