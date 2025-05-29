WeHwupe Adult Portable Bed Rails Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Asphyxiation Hazards; Violation of Federal Regulations for Adult Portable Bed Rails; Sold on Amazon.com and Walmart.com by WeHwupe Store

The recalled bed rails violate federal regulations for adult portable bed rails, posing a serious entrapment hazard and risk of death by asphyxiation. When the bed rails are attached to a bed, users can become entrapped within the bed rail or between the bed rail and the side of the mattress. In addition, the bed rails do not bear the required hazard warning labels.
About 94,800
WeHwupe Store toll-free at 888-438-3220 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at wehwupestore@163.com, or online at https://chunqushop.com/wehwupe-bed-rail-safety-recall/ or https://chunqushop.com and click “Product Recall” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves WeHwupe branded adult portable bed rails, models BRX-8002 and BRX-8003, sold for use on adult beds. The bed rails are not labeled with the model numbers. The model numbers may be found on the assembly instructions, if retained. Both bed support railings are made of white metal tubing with a rounded gray foam rubber grip handle and a fabric pouch. Model BRX-8002 measures 22 inches wide with an adjustable height between 18.8 to 21.5 inches. Model BRX-8003 has two support legs and measures 23.6 inches wide with an adjustable height between 20.2 to 22.6 inches.
Consumers should stop using the recalled adult portable bed rails immediately and contact WeHwupe Store to obtain a free replacement. Consumers should follow these disposal steps:
- Remove the upper rail, connecting rails, bottom rail and legs (if present).
- Write “RECALLED” on the upper and bottom rails with a permanent marker.
- Using scissors, cut the black fabric mesh bag off the upper rail and cut the black safety strap in half (if present).
- Write the buyer’s name on a piece of paper next to the disassembled product.
- Consumers should take a photo and upload it online at https://chunqushop.com/wehwupe-bed-rail-safety-recall.
- Dispose of the recalled product in accordance with local requirements.
Consumers who have difficulty with any disposal step or need additional instruction should contact WeHwupe Store. WeHwupe Store is also contacting all known purchasers directly.
The firm has received one report involving the BRX-8002 model bed rail, which broke during use, resulting in a fall injury.
Nan Jing Chun Qu Fu Shi You Xian Gong Si, dba WeHwupe Store, of China
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our email alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, BlueSky, Threads, LinkedIn and Truth Social.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist.