Wayfair Recalls Style Life Eleven Baby Loungers Due to Suffocation Risk and Fall Hazard; Violation of Federal Regulations for Infant Sleep Products; Sold Exclusively on Wayfair.com by Bespoke Clothing Valley (Royalbelle) through Zoomie Kids (Recall Alert)

The recalled baby loungers violate the federal safety regulations for Infant Sleep Products because the sleeping pad is too thick, posing a suffocation hazard; an infant could fall out of an enclosed opening at the sides of the lounger or become entrapped; and the sides are too low to contain the infant and the loungers do not have a stand, posing a fall hazard. These violations create an unsafe sleeping environment for infants.
About 1,555
Wayfair toll-free at 888-549-1625 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at AdvocacyTeam@wayfair.com, or online at https://www.wayfair.com/product_recall/ or www.Wayfair.com and click “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Style Life Eleven baby loungers. The loungers include a head pillow and fold into a portable handbag with a handle. When folded into the portable handbag, the brand name “Style Life Eleven” is visible on a white square in cursive font. The loungers were sold in different printed fabrics including Dinosaur, Blue & White Crowns, Dotted Pink, Dotted White & Purple, Zoo Animals, and Gray & Brown Crowns. Only portable loungers purchased on or after June 23, 2022, are included in this recall.
Consumers should stop using the recalled baby loungers immediately and contact Wayfair for information on how to dispose of the product to obtain a full refund. Wayfair is contacting all known purchasers directly.
None reported
Bespoke Clothing Valley Inc., (Royalbelle), d/b/a Zoomie Kids, of China (Sold exclusively on Wayfair.com, of Boston, Massachusetts)
