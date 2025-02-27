 Skip to main content

Wayfair Recalls Style Life Eleven Baby Loungers Due to Suffocation Risk and Fall Hazard; Violation of Federal Regulations for Infant Sleep Products; Sold Exclusively on Wayfair.com by Bespoke Clothing Valley (Royalbelle) through Zoomie Kids (Recall Alert)

Name of Product:
Style Life Eleven Baby Loungers
Hazard:

The recalled baby loungers violate the federal safety regulations for Infant Sleep Products because the sleeping pad is too thick, posing a suffocation hazard; an infant could fall out of an enclosed opening at the sides of the lounger or become entrapped; and the sides are too low to contain the infant and the loungers do not have a stand, posing a fall hazard. These violations create an unsafe sleeping environment for infants.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
February 27, 2025
Units:

About 1,555

Consumer Contact

Wayfair toll-free at 888-549-1625 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at AdvocacyTeam@wayfair.com, or online at https://www.wayfair.com/product_recall/ or www.Wayfair.com and click “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Style Life Eleven baby loungers. The loungers include a head pillow and fold into a portable handbag with a handle. When folded into the portable handbag, the brand name “Style Life Eleven” is visible on a white square in cursive font. The loungers were sold in different printed fabrics including Dinosaur, Blue & White Crowns, Dotted Pink, Dotted White & Purple, Zoo Animals, and Gray & Brown Crowns. Only portable loungers purchased on or after June 23, 2022, are included in this recall.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled baby loungers immediately and contact Wayfair for information on how to dispose of the product to obtain a full refund. Wayfair is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Online exclusively at Wayfair.com from June 2022 through September 2024 for between $34 and $144.
Retailer:

Bespoke Clothing Valley Inc., (Royalbelle), d/b/a Zoomie Kids, of China (Sold exclusively on Wayfair.com, of Boston, Massachusetts)

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-704

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

