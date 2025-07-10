 Skip to main content

Walmart Recalls Ozark Trail 64 oz Water Bottles Due to Serious Impact and Laceration Hazards

  • Recalled Ozark Trail 64 oz Stainless-Steel Insulated Water Bottle, model 83-662
  • One-Piece Screwcap Lid
Name of Product:
Ozark Trail 64 oz Stainless Steel Insulated Water Bottles
Hazard:

The lid can forcefully eject, posing serious impact and laceration hazards, when a consumer attempts to open the capped bottles after food, carbonated beverages or perishable beverages, such as juice or milk, are stored inside over time.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
July 10, 2025
Units:

About 850,000

Consumer Contact

Walmart toll-free at 800-925-6278 from 7 a.m. through 9 p.m. CT any day or online at www.walmart.com/help or https://corporate.walmart.com/recalls for additional information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Ozark Trail 64 oz Stainless Steel Insulated Water Bottles sold with model number 83-662 on the product packaging. The stainless-steel bottles are silver with a black one-piece screwcap lid. They measure 4.41 x 4.41 x 11.5 inches and there is an Ozark Trail logo embedded on the side of the bottle. The model number does not appear on the product.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled water bottles and contact Walmart for a full refund. Consumers can bring the bottle to their nearest Walmart store for a refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

Walmart has received three reports of consumers who were injured when struck in the face by a lid forcefully ejected from these bottles upon opening. Two consumers suffered permanent vision loss after being struck in the eye.

Sold Exclusively At:
Walmart stores nationwide and online at Walmart.com since 2017 for about $15.
Importer(s):

Olympia Tools International Inc., of Covina, California and Walmart Inc., of Bentonville, Arkansas

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-377

Recalled Ozark Trail 64 oz Stainless-Steel Insulated Water Bottle, model 83-662
