WLIVE Fabric Dressers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Violations of Federal Standard for Clothing Storage Units; Sold on Amazon by WLIVE

The recalled dressers are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in injuries or death to children. The dressers violate the federal standard as required by the STURDY Act.
About 6,600
WLIVE at 833-367-7572 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at wliveproductrecall@wlivehome.com, or online at http://wlivehome.com/ and click “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves WLIVE Fabric 15-Drawer Dressers. The tall dresser includes 15 fabric drawers with a frame and handles and was sold in rustic brown, black, charcoal black wood grain print, and white. The dresser is about 12 inches long by 40 inches wide by 51 inches tall and weighs approximately 36 pounds. The model number, “ASNG105”, is printed on the side of the packaging box of the product.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled dressers if they are not anchored to a wall and place them in an area that children cannot access. Contact WLIVE for instructions on how to dispose of the dressers to receive a full refund. Consumers must submit a photo of the disposed dresser to wliveproductrecall@wlivehome.com. WLIVE and Amazon are contacting all known purchasers directly.
None reported
WLIVE, of China
