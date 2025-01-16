 Skip to main content

Veyer Recalls WorkPro Office Chairs Due to Fall Hazard

  • Recalled WorkPro Momentum Office Chair
Name of Product:
WorkPro® Momentum Office Chairs
Hazard:

The bolts that connect the back of the chair to its base can fail, posing a fall hazard to users.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
January 16, 2025
Units:

About 64,000

Consumer Contact

Veyer toll-free at 833-881-0087 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at support@momentumwarranty.com, or online at https://help.officedepot.com/app/answers/detail/a_id/7555/kw/recall or www.officedepot.com/ and click on “Recall Notices” at the bottom of the page for more information. 

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves WorkPro Momentum office chairs. The recalled ergonomic chairs were sold in black (model number 8517865) or gray (model number 2864384) and have a metal frame, cushioned seat, five coaster wheels and a high back that shifts side-to-side. The model number is located underneath the seat cushion.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chair until repaired, and contact Veyer to receive a free repair kit, including shipping, and installation instructions. The repair kit consists of a back bracket, three bolts, an Allen wrench and a decorative cover. Veyer is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

Veyer has received seven reports of consumers falling out of the chair, resulting in two minor injuries.

Sold At:
Office Depot and OfficeMax stores nationwide and online at www.amazon.com, www.officedepot.com, www.walmart.com, www.ebay.com and other websites from October 2021 through September 2024 for about $430.
Importer(s):

Veyer LLC, of Boca Raton, Florida

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-097
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

