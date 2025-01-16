Veyer Recalls WorkPro Office Chairs Due to Fall Hazard

The bolts that connect the back of the chair to its base can fail, posing a fall hazard to users.
About 64,000
Veyer toll-free at 833-881-0087 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at support@momentumwarranty.com, or online at https://help.officedepot.com/app/answers/detail/a_id/7555/kw/recall or www.officedepot.com/ and click on “Recall Notices” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves WorkPro Momentum office chairs. The recalled ergonomic chairs were sold in black (model number 8517865) or gray (model number 2864384) and have a metal frame, cushioned seat, five coaster wheels and a high back that shifts side-to-side. The model number is located underneath the seat cushion.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chair until repaired, and contact Veyer to receive a free repair kit, including shipping, and installation instructions. The repair kit consists of a back bracket, three bolts, an Allen wrench and a decorative cover. Veyer is contacting all known purchasers directly.
Veyer has received seven reports of consumers falling out of the chair, resulting in two minor injuries.
Veyer LLC, of Boca Raton, Florida
