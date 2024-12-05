Vacation Recalls The Legendary VACATION by Vacation® Black Label Scented Candles Due to Fire and Laceration Hazards

The flame can burn too high and cause the glass container to break, posing fire and laceration hazards.
About 13,000
Vacation Inc. by email at recall@vacation.inc or online at www.vacation.inc/candlerecall or at www.vacation.inc and click on “Recalls” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves “The Legendary ‘VACATION’” by Vacation Black Label Scented Candles. The product comes in a black glass vessel with an off-white colored fragranced wax. The product is approximately 3.75 inches in diameter by 3.5 inches tall and weighs about one pound. A foil gold color label on the candle states “The Legendary ‘VACATION’” by Vacation.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled candles and contact Vacation Inc. to receive a refund of $42. Consumers should visit https://vacation.inc/candlerecall for instructions on how to register for the recall, upload a photo of the candle with a note indicating the date and customer initials, indicate whether the refund should be in the form of a check or ACH electronic payment, and confirm disposal of the candle in the trash. Vacation Inc. is contacting all known purchasers directly.
The firm has received seven reports of high candle flames, some of which resulted in the glass container breaking. No injuries have been reported.
