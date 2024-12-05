 Skip to main content

Vacation Recalls The Legendary VACATION by Vacation® Black Label Scented Candles Due to Fire and Laceration Hazards

  • Recalled “The Legendary ‘VACATION’” by Vacation® Black Label Scented Candle
Name of Product:
The Legendary ‘VACATION' by Vacation Black Label Scented Candles
Hazard:

The flame can burn too high and cause the glass container to break, posing fire and laceration hazards.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
December 05, 2024
Units:

About 13,000

Consumer Contact

Vacation Inc. by email at recall@vacation.inc or online at www.vacation.inc/candlerecall or at www.vacation.inc and click on “Recalls” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves “The Legendary ‘VACATION’” by Vacation Black Label Scented Candles. The product comes in a black glass vessel with an off-white colored fragranced wax. The product is approximately 3.75 inches in diameter by 3.5 inches tall and weighs about one pound. A foil gold color label on the candle states “The Legendary ‘VACATION’” by Vacation.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled candles and contact Vacation Inc. to receive a refund of $42. Consumers should visit https://vacation.inc/candlerecall for instructions on how to register for the recall, upload a photo of the candle with a note indicating the date and customer initials, indicate whether the refund should be in the form of a check or ACH electronic payment, and confirm disposal of the candle in the trash. Vacation Inc. is contacting all known purchasers directly.    

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received seven reports of high candle flames, some of which resulted in the glass container breaking. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Online at vacation.inc, Amazon and Ulta.com and other beauty and fashion stores nationwide from November 2023 through September 2024 for about $42.
Manufacturer(s):
Vacation Inc., of Miami
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
25-057
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

