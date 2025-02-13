 Skip to main content

Umarex USA Recalls T4E TR50 Air Pistols Due to Impact Hazard

Name of Product:
T4E TR50 Air Pistols
Hazard:

The CO2 cartridge can be unintentionally ejected with force from the handle, posing an impact hazard.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
February 13, 2025
Units:

About 26,500

Consumer Contact

Umarex toll-free at 877-212-1036 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at service@umarexusa.com, or online at http://t4eguns.com/recall or https://www.t4eguns.com/ and click on “Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the T4E (Training for Engagement) TR50 Air Pistol. It is CO2 powered, holds six .50 caliber rounds and is made of black plastic polymer. The air pistol is a recreational and training product that shoots rubber, plastic or powder ball (non-lethal) ammunition. It is the size of a standard revolver and measures about nine inches long. The model numbers affected by this recall are 2292112, 2280182 and 2280199 with the following serial numbers: 22D226941 - 23C087042. The T4E logo and “TR50” are engraved on the left-hand side of the muzzle. The serial number is engraved on the right-hand side of the muzzle.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled air pistols and contact Umarex to register for a free replacement air pistol and free shipping to return the recalled product.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 30 reports of the CO2 cartridge unintentionally ejecting with force, including seven reports of injury, such as fractured hands, broken fingers and contusions. 

Sold At:
Big 5 stores in the Western United States, Modern Combat Sports in Vista, California, and online at https://mcsus.com/, Amazon.com and Valken.com from May 2022 through July 2023 for about $110.
Importer(s):

Umarex USA, of Fort Smith, Arkansas

Manufactured In:
Taiwan
Recall number:
25-119
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

