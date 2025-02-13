Umarex USA Recalls T4E TR50 Air Pistols Due to Impact Hazard

The CO2 cartridge can be unintentionally ejected with force from the handle, posing an impact hazard.
About 26,500
Umarex toll-free at 877-212-1036 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at service@umarexusa.com, or online at http://t4eguns.com/recall or https://www.t4eguns.com/ and click on “Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the T4E (Training for Engagement) TR50 Air Pistol. It is CO2 powered, holds six .50 caliber rounds and is made of black plastic polymer. The air pistol is a recreational and training product that shoots rubber, plastic or powder ball (non-lethal) ammunition. It is the size of a standard revolver and measures about nine inches long. The model numbers affected by this recall are 2292112, 2280182 and 2280199 with the following serial numbers: 22D226941 - 23C087042. The T4E logo and “TR50” are engraved on the left-hand side of the muzzle. The serial number is engraved on the right-hand side of the muzzle.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled air pistols and contact Umarex to register for a free replacement air pistol and free shipping to return the recalled product.
The firm has received 30 reports of the CO2 cartridge unintentionally ejecting with force, including seven reports of injury, such as fractured hands, broken fingers and contusions.
Umarex USA, of Fort Smith, Arkansas
