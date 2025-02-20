Triumph TF250-X Off-Road Motorcycles Recalled Due to Injury Hazard; Imported by Triumph Motorcycles America

The right-hand plastic switch cube can crack when exposed to brake fluid, causing a short circuit that starts the motorcycle unexpectedly, posing an injury hazard.
About 690
Triumph Motorcycles toll-free at 888-284-6288 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at tma.aftersales@triumphmotorcycles.com, or online at https://www.triumphmotorcycles.com/owners/recalls or www.triumphmotorcycles.com and click “Owners” at the top of the page, then click “Recalls” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves model years 2024 and 2025 Triumph TF250-X closed course competition motorcycles. The black motorcycles have vehicle identification numbers (VIN) between BP6028 and CC7868 located on the left side of the steering head. “Triumph” is printed on the seats. Consumers can check if their VIN is included in this recall at https://www.triumphmotorcycles.com/owners/recalls.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled off-road motorcycles, disconnect the battery and contact an authorized Triumph Motorcycle dealer for a free repair, including the free replacement of the right-hand switch cube. Triumph Motorcycles America is contacting all known purchasers directly.
The firm has received 16 incident reports of the switch cube cracking. Seven of those resulting in the motorcycle starting unexpectedly. No injuries have been reported.
Triumph Motorcycles America Ltd., of Atlanta, Georgia
