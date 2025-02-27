 Skip to main content

Triangle Tube Recalls Prestige and Aerco Esteem Gas Boilers Due to Carbon Monoxide (CO) Poisoning Hazard; Two Deaths Reported

  • Recalled Prestige Excellence and Prestige Solo Trimax Boiler
  • Recalled Prestige Excellence and Prestige Solo Boilers (with different logo style and placement)
  • Recalled Aerco Esteem Boiler
  • Recalled Aerco Esteem Watts Brand Boiler
Name of Product:
Prestige Solo, Prestige Excellence, and Aerco Esteem condensing gas boilers
Hazard:

The boilers can release carbon monoxide (CO) due to delayed ignitions or component damage, posing a risk of serious injury or death. 

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
February 27, 2025
Units:

Approximately 60,000 (In addition, about 7,500 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Triangle Tube toll-free at 877-574-5036 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at productrecall@triangletube.com, or online at https://triangletube.com/products/product-recall/ or at www.triangletube.com and click on “PRODUCT RECALL” for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

Washington, D.C. - The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and Triangle Tube are announcing the recall of Prestige Solo, Prestige Excellence, and Aerco Esteem condensing gas boilers. The boilers can release carbon monoxide (CO) due to delayed ignitions or component damage, posing a serious risk of injury and death. 

Triangle Tube has received two reports of death due to CO poisoning associated with the recalled boilers. In 2015, a 47-year-old woman died from CO poisoning associated with a Prestige Solo 175 boiler, and in 2016, an 85-year-old man died from CO poisoning associated with a Prestige SOLO TriMax 175 boiler following a repair.

Triangle Tube has also received 25 reports of CO leaks from the recalled boilers.

Since 2011, approximately 60,000 of the boilers were sold in the United States and about 7,500 of the boilers were sold in Canada. 

The recalled Prestige Solo, Prestige Excellence, and Aerco Esteem boilers are wall-hung condensing gas boilers housed in a white metal box. “Prestige” is printed on the white front panel of the recalled Prestige Solo and Prestige Excellence boilers. “Aerco” is printed on the front of the recalled Esteem boilers. Please visit the Triangle Tube recall website for directions on identifying if you have a recalled boiler by serial number, which can be located either on the Boiler Rating Label located on the white front panel, on a panel on the right hand side of the boiler, or behind the boiler front door. The following models and serial number ranges are included in this recall. 

Product NameItem CodeProduct DescriptionSerial Number Range StartSerial Number Range EndDate of Manufacture
Prestige Solo - PAPA110Prestige Solo PA SeriesPA044936PA147874Dec 2015 - Apr 2019
PA155Prestige Solo PA SeriesPA045337PA147522
PA175Prestige Solo PA SeriesPA044728PA148532
PA250Prestige Solo PA SeriesPA044768PA149487
PA299Prestige Solo PA SeriesPA045398PA146746
PA399Prestige Solo PA SeriesPA045420PA148752
PA80Prestige Solo PA SeriesPA044058PA139939
Prestige Solo PTPT110Prestige Solo PT SeriesPT0000110PT0053558Dec 2011 - Dec 2015
PT110Prestige Solo PT SeriesPTA002845PTA037637
PT110LPPrestige Solo PT SeriesPT0000928PT0053557
PT110LPPrestige Solo PT SeriesPTA002645PTA002764
PT175Prestige Solo PT SeriesPT0002849PT0053776
PT175Prestige Solo PT SeriesPTA003087PTA037557
PT250Prestige Solo PT SeriesPT0002588PT0053319
PT250Prestige Solo PT SeriesPTA003207PTA037467
PT399Prestige Solo PT SeriesPT0005962PT0052417
PT399Prestige Solo PT SeriesPTA003388PTA037377
PT399HPPrestige Solo PT SeriesPT0010893PT0052394
PT399HPPrestige Solo PT SeriesPTA003496PTA097961
PT60Prestige Solo PT SeriesPT0002188PT0051954
PT60Prestige Solo PT SeriesPTA002810PTA008253
Prestige Excellence - PTEPTE110LPPrestige Excellence PTPT0001588PT0053690Dec 2011 - Dec 2015
PTE110LPPrestige Excellence PTEPTE030446PTE030479
PTE110Prestige ExcellencePT000568PT0053624
PTE110Prestige Excellence PTEAPTA002889PTA003086
PTE110Prestige Excellence PTEPTE049177PTE049177
Prestige Excellence - PEAPEA110Prestige Excellence PEAPEA078169PEA143958Dec 2015 - Apr 2019
Aerco EsteemPT399ESAerco EsteemAE1100AE1236Dec 2011 - Dec 2015
PT399HPAerco EsteemAE1237AE1239

The boilers were manufactured by Burnsen SA, of Belgium, from December 2011 through April 2019 and were sold by wholesale distributors and installed by independent contractors nationwide for between $3,400 and $9,700.

The boilers were imported by Triangle Tube/Phase III Co. Inc., of West Deptford, New Jersey, and manufactured in Belgium.

Remedy:

Consumers with recalled boilers should immediately contact Triangle Tube to schedule a free boiler inspection and, if applicable, free installation of a new boiler ignition system. Consumers who continue using the recalled boilers while awaiting repair should have working carbon monoxide alarms on each level of their homes and outside sleeping areas. Consumers who do not have a carbon monoxide alarm can contact Triangle Tube to have one shipped to them free of charge.

Incidents/Injuries:

Triangle Tube has received two reports of death due to CO poisoning associated with the recalled boilers. In 2015, a 47-year-old woman died from CO poisoning associated with a Prestige Solo 175 boiler, and in 2016, an 85-year-old man died from CO poisoning associated with a Prestige SOLO TriMax 175 boiler, following a repair.

Triangle Tube has also received 25 reports of CO leaks from the recalled boilers.

Sold At:
The boilers were manufactured by Burnsen SA, of Belgium, from December 2011 through April 2019 and were sold by wholesale distributors and installed by independent contractors nationwide for between $3,400 and $9,700.
Manufacturer(s):
Burnsen SA, of Belgium
Importer(s):

Triangle Tube/Phase III Co. Inc., of West Deptford, New Jersey

Manufactured In:
Belgium
Recall number:
25-157

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

