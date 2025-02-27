Triangle Tube Recalls Prestige and Aerco Esteem Gas Boilers Due to Carbon Monoxide (CO) Poisoning Hazard; Two Deaths Reported

Description:

Washington, D.C. - The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and Triangle Tube are announcing the recall of Prestige Solo, Prestige Excellence, and Aerco Esteem condensing gas boilers. The boilers can release carbon monoxide (CO) due to delayed ignitions or component damage, posing a serious risk of injury and death.

Triangle Tube has received two reports of death due to CO poisoning associated with the recalled boilers. In 2015, a 47-year-old woman died from CO poisoning associated with a Prestige Solo 175 boiler, and in 2016, an 85-year-old man died from CO poisoning associated with a Prestige SOLO TriMax 175 boiler following a repair.

Triangle Tube has also received 25 reports of CO leaks from the recalled boilers.

Since 2011, approximately 60,000 of the boilers were sold in the United States and about 7,500 of the boilers were sold in Canada.

The recalled Prestige Solo, Prestige Excellence, and Aerco Esteem boilers are wall-hung condensing gas boilers housed in a white metal box. “Prestige” is printed on the white front panel of the recalled Prestige Solo and Prestige Excellence boilers. “Aerco” is printed on the front of the recalled Esteem boilers. Please visit the Triangle Tube recall website for directions on identifying if you have a recalled boiler by serial number, which can be located either on the Boiler Rating Label located on the white front panel, on a panel on the right hand side of the boiler, or behind the boiler front door. The following models and serial number ranges are included in this recall.

Product Name Item Code Product Description Serial Number Range Start Serial Number Range End Date of Manufacture Prestige Solo - PA PA110 Prestige Solo PA Series PA044936 PA147874 Dec 2015 - Apr 2019 PA155 Prestige Solo PA Series PA045337 PA147522 PA175 Prestige Solo PA Series PA044728 PA148532 PA250 Prestige Solo PA Series PA044768 PA149487 PA299 Prestige Solo PA Series PA045398 PA146746 PA399 Prestige Solo PA Series PA045420 PA148752 PA80 Prestige Solo PA Series PA044058 PA139939 Prestige Solo PT PT110 Prestige Solo PT Series PT0000110 PT0053558 Dec 2011 - Dec 2015 PT110 Prestige Solo PT Series PTA002845 PTA037637 PT110LP Prestige Solo PT Series PT0000928 PT0053557 PT110LP Prestige Solo PT Series PTA002645 PTA002764 PT175 Prestige Solo PT Series PT0002849 PT0053776 PT175 Prestige Solo PT Series PTA003087 PTA037557 PT250 Prestige Solo PT Series PT0002588 PT0053319 PT250 Prestige Solo PT Series PTA003207 PTA037467 PT399 Prestige Solo PT Series PT0005962 PT0052417 PT399 Prestige Solo PT Series PTA003388 PTA037377 PT399HP Prestige Solo PT Series PT0010893 PT0052394 PT399HP Prestige Solo PT Series PTA003496 PTA097961 PT60 Prestige Solo PT Series PT0002188 PT0051954 PT60 Prestige Solo PT Series PTA002810 PTA008253 Prestige Excellence - PTE PTE110LP Prestige Excellence PT PT0001588 PT0053690 Dec 2011 - Dec 2015 PTE110LP Prestige Excellence PTE PTE030446 PTE030479 PTE110 Prestige Excellence PT000568 PT0053624 PTE110 Prestige Excellence PTEA PTA002889 PTA003086 PTE110 Prestige Excellence PTE PTE049177 PTE049177 Prestige Excellence - PEA PEA110 Prestige Excellence PEA PEA078169 PEA143958 Dec 2015 - Apr 2019 Aerco Esteem PT399ES Aerco Esteem AE1100 AE1236 Dec 2011 - Dec 2015 PT399HP Aerco Esteem AE1237 AE1239

The boilers were manufactured by Burnsen SA, of Belgium, from December 2011 through April 2019 and were sold by wholesale distributors and installed by independent contractors nationwide for between $3,400 and $9,700.

