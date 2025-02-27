Triangle Tube Recalls Prestige and Aerco Esteem Gas Boilers Due to Carbon Monoxide (CO) Poisoning Hazard; Two Deaths Reported

The boilers can release carbon monoxide (CO) due to delayed ignitions or component damage, posing a risk of serious injury or death.
Approximately 60,000 (In addition, about 7,500 were sold in Canada)
Triangle Tube toll-free at 877-574-5036 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at productrecall@triangletube.com, or online at https://triangletube.com/products/product-recall/ or at www.triangletube.com and click on “PRODUCT RECALL” for more information.
The recalled Prestige Solo, Prestige Excellence, and Aerco Esteem boilers are wall-hung condensing gas boilers housed in a white metal box. “Prestige” is printed on the white front panel of the recalled Prestige Solo and Prestige Excellence boilers. “Aerco” is printed on the front of the recalled Esteem boilers. Please visit the Triangle Tube recall website for directions on identifying if you have a recalled boiler by serial number, which can be located either on the Boiler Rating Label located on the white front panel, on a panel on the right hand side of the boiler, or behind the boiler front door. The following models and serial number ranges are included in this recall.
|Product Name
|Item Code
|Product Description
|Serial Number Range Start
|Serial Number Range End
|Date of Manufacture
|Prestige Solo - PA
|PA110
|Prestige Solo PA Series
|PA044936
|PA147874
|Dec 2015 - Apr 2019
|PA155
|Prestige Solo PA Series
|PA045337
|PA147522
|PA175
|Prestige Solo PA Series
|PA044728
|PA148532
|PA250
|Prestige Solo PA Series
|PA044768
|PA149487
|PA299
|Prestige Solo PA Series
|PA045398
|PA146746
|PA399
|Prestige Solo PA Series
|PA045420
|PA148752
|PA80
|Prestige Solo PA Series
|PA044058
|PA139939
|Prestige Solo PT
|PT110
|Prestige Solo PT Series
|PT0000110
|PT0053558
|Dec 2011 - Dec 2015
|PT110
|Prestige Solo PT Series
|PTA002845
|PTA037637
|PT110LP
|Prestige Solo PT Series
|PT0000928
|PT0053557
|PT110LP
|Prestige Solo PT Series
|PTA002645
|PTA002764
|PT175
|Prestige Solo PT Series
|PT0002849
|PT0053776
|PT175
|Prestige Solo PT Series
|PTA003087
|PTA037557
|PT250
|Prestige Solo PT Series
|PT0002588
|PT0053319
|PT250
|Prestige Solo PT Series
|PTA003207
|PTA037467
|PT399
|Prestige Solo PT Series
|PT0005962
|PT0052417
|PT399
|Prestige Solo PT Series
|PTA003388
|PTA037377
|PT399HP
|Prestige Solo PT Series
|PT0010893
|PT0052394
|PT399HP
|Prestige Solo PT Series
|PTA003496
|PTA097961
|PT60
|Prestige Solo PT Series
|PT0002188
|PT0051954
|PT60
|Prestige Solo PT Series
|PTA002810
|PTA008253
|Prestige Excellence - PTE
|PTE110LP
|Prestige Excellence PT
|PT0001588
|PT0053690
|Dec 2011 - Dec 2015
|PTE110LP
|Prestige Excellence PTE
|PTE030446
|PTE030479
|PTE110
|Prestige Excellence
|PT000568
|PT0053624
|PTE110
|Prestige Excellence PTEA
|PTA002889
|PTA003086
|PTE110
|Prestige Excellence PTE
|PTE049177
|PTE049177
|Prestige Excellence - PEA
|PEA110
|Prestige Excellence PEA
|PEA078169
|PEA143958
|Dec 2015 - Apr 2019
|Aerco Esteem
|PT399ES
|Aerco Esteem
|AE1100
|AE1236
|Dec 2011 - Dec 2015
|PT399HP
|Aerco Esteem
|AE1237
|AE1239
The boilers were manufactured by Burnsen SA, of Belgium, from December 2011 through April 2019 and were sold by wholesale distributors and installed by independent contractors nationwide for between $3,400 and $9,700.
Consumers with recalled boilers should immediately contact Triangle Tube to schedule a free boiler inspection and, if applicable, free installation of a new boiler ignition system. Consumers who continue using the recalled boilers while awaiting repair should have working carbon monoxide alarms on each level of their homes and outside sleeping areas. Consumers who do not have a carbon monoxide alarm can contact Triangle Tube to have one shipped to them free of charge.
Triangle Tube/Phase III Co. Inc., of West Deptford, New Jersey
