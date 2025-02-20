Trek Recalls Electra E-Bikes Due to Crash Hazard

The rear fender can come loose and can contact the rear wheel and stop the bike unexpectedly, causing the rider to lose control of the bike, posing a crash hazard.
About 927
Trek at 800-373-4594 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.trekbikes.com/us/en_US/company/legal_policies/safety_recalls/ or www.trekbikes.com and click on “Recall Notices” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Electra Navigator Go! (Model years 2021 and 2022) and Electra Ace of Spades Go! e-bikes (Model years 2018, 2021 and 2022). The Electra Navigator Go! comes in Matte Nautilus Blue with map/ocean graphics and the Ace of Spades Go! comes in Matte Black with a gold spade. The name “Electra” is printed on the chain guard of the Navigator Go! with a compass on the top tube. The name “Electra” is printed on the down tube and chain guard of the Ace of Spades Go! with a spade on the top tube.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Electra e-bikes and contact an authorized Trek or Electra retailer to receive a free repair to replace the rear fender bolts. Trek is contacting all known purchasers directly.
The firm has received two reports of the rear fender coming loose and making contact with the rear wheel, including one injury that involved a fractured shinbone, meniscus tear and scrapes.
Trek Bicycle Corporation, of Waterloo, Wisconsin
- Contact a media specialist.