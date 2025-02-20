 Skip to main content

Trek Recalls Electra E-Bikes Due to Crash Hazard

  • Recalled Electra Navigator Go! (2021 & 2022)
  • Recalled Electra Ace of Spades Go! (2021 & 2022) and Recalled Electra Ace of Spades Go! (2018)
Name of Product:
Electra E-bikes
Hazard:

The rear fender can come loose and can contact the rear wheel and stop the bike unexpectedly, causing the rider to lose control of the bike, posing a crash hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
February 20, 2025
Units:

About 927

Consumer Contact

Trek at 800-373-4594 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.trekbikes.com/us/en_US/company/legal_policies/safety_recalls/ or www.trekbikes.com and click on “Recall Notices” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Electra Navigator Go! (Model years 2021 and 2022) and Electra Ace of Spades Go! e-bikes (Model years 2018, 2021 and 2022). The Electra Navigator Go! comes in Matte Nautilus Blue with map/ocean graphics and the Ace of Spades Go! comes in Matte Black with a gold spade. The name “Electra” is printed on the chain guard of the Navigator Go! with a compass on the top tube. The name “Electra” is printed on the down tube and chain guard of the Ace of Spades Go! with a spade on the top tube.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Electra e-bikes and contact an authorized Trek or Electra retailer to receive a free repair to replace the rear fender bolts. Trek is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received two reports of the rear fender coming loose and making contact with the rear wheel, including one injury that involved a fractured shinbone, meniscus tear and scrapes.

Sold At:
Trek-owned bicycle stores and independent bicycle stores nationwide and online at www.electra.trekbikes.com from June 2018 through August 2023 for about $3,000.
Importer(s):

Trek Bicycle Corporation, of Waterloo, Wisconsin

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-137
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

